Fans have been begging Bad Robot Productions for more than 12 years for a Cloverfield 2 movie. But now that it has been announced, everyone seems a little sceptical. Will this new Cloverfield sequel actually live up to the standard created by the first movie?

Cloverfield is a sci-fi horror movie that was released back in 2008. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film follows a group of New Yorkers (played by Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel, and Odette Yustman) who are going to spend their evening enjoying a going-away party. It very quickly turns into the most terrifying night of their lives when a monster the size of a skyscraper lands in the city and leaves all but death and destruction in its path. They record their struggle to survive as New York crumbles around them on a handheld video camera.

Previous Not-Really-Sequels

Since the first movie has released, there have been a couple of movies that have followed and been in the same universe but haven’t really connected with the original film. In other words, they weren’t actually Cloverfield 2, but rather spin-offs.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) was the first to come out and seems to be more of a side story than anything else. This time we are following Michelle (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who finds herself in an underground bunker, after surviving a car accident, with two men. She is informed by Howard (John Goodman) that because of a chemical attack that has rendered the air outside unbreathable the only way they will survive is if they remain inside. For the most part, the bunker is quite comfortable, but Michelle is unable to get past the controlling and menacing nature of Howard so she decides to try and escape, bonding with the other survivor, Emmett (played by John Gallagher Jr.), in the process. After finally getting out she discovers the truth about the outside world.

The film is very contained and has you on edge throughout the entire movie. But, for the most part, there is no relation to Cloverfield whatsoever until the very end of the movie.

The Cloverfield Paradox (2018) follows a group of astronauts who are trying to solve Earth’s energy crisis aboard a space station. They activate it successfully but find themselves in a dark alternate reality where things start going wrong very quickly.

The two movies have very little linking them to the original film besides a name and J.J. Abrams’s involvement in both of them, taking a script that was originally completely unrelated to Cloverfield and adding elements that would bring the films together.

Hopefully Cloverfield 2 manages to successfully link all three movies together.

An Official Sequel to Cloverfield

While a lot of the details of Cloverfield 2 are still under wraps, we do know that Joe Barton has been hired to write the script for the new film and Babal Anvari will be directing it for Paramount. The movie will be produced by Bad Robot through J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, and Jon Cohen. Joining them as executive producers will be Bryan Burk, Drew Goddard, and Matt Reeves.

With Matt Reeves’s inclusion in this movie, it is probably safe to assume that the 4th movie will more likely than not be the official Cloverfield sequel that fans have been hoping for. Or maybe it is. It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

