When it comes to superhero movies, there have been proposals that fans wish had come to fruition, such as Tim Burton’s Superman Lives, Darren Aronofsky’s Batman: Year One and J.J. Abrams’ Superman: Flyby. Now, you can add another interesting what-if project to this ever-growing list: A Fantastic Four film directed by Stranger Things and Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin.

Speaking to Collider at Amazing Las Vegas Comic-Con, Sean Astin confirmed he’d been in touch with 20th Century Fox to direct a Fantastic Four film after he’d finished up as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Astin hadn’t directed a blockbuster, but he roped in his lawyers to organise a meeting with the top brass at Fox to pitch his availability after reading through a bunch of unproduced screenplays.

Fantastic Four (2005 film)

The Goonies actor lobbied hard to direct the picture, even courting the likes of Christina Aguilera and Cameron Diaz for the part of Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. He also revealed that he told American actor Michael Chiklis to take the leap and accept the role of Ben Grimm/The Thing, which he eventually did. In an interview with Brazilian journalist Rodrigo Salem from SET Magazine , he later revealed that he was also considering casting George Clooney as Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic) and was competing with Steven Soderbergh for the opportunity to direct the film.

Reportedly, Fox’s studio executives (which includes Tom Rothman, the head of 20th Century Fox in the early 2000s) were impressed with Astin’s vision and research for the project, though he did reveal he wasn’t too familiar with Marvel’s First Family before he lobbied for it. Astin spoke to the likes of director Chris Columbus and then Head of Physical Production for Fox’s Marvel films, Kevin Feige, about the film to get their input and advice. In addition, he flew around the world to educate himself on the type of special effects technology available to execute his vision for the film.

In an interview with Collider , Astin recalls a meeting with Kevin Feige (now the head of Marvel Studios and in charge of all Marvel franchises), “… I said, ‘Listen, is there any way in the world that you’d consider me to direct Fantastic Four?’ And he was like, ‘Well, I don’t know,’ and blah, blah, blah. I said, ‘So are you saying there’s zero chance? Zero? No chance? 100% not gonna do it?’ He says, ‘Well, I’m not gonna say 0% …'”

Ultimately, Fox passed on Astin’s scripts and decided that the established filmmaker Tim Story would direct the 2005 film. That said, a Sean Astin-directed Fantastic Four movie certainly piques curiosity. While he hasn’t directed a big blockbuster to date, maybe Marvel Studios might give him a shot at a feature about Marvel’s First Family or other heroes in the future.

RELATED: 6 Forgotten Marvel Movie Characters That Also Deserve An MCU Cameo

Watch the video below to see Sean Astin discussing the Fantastic Four movie with Christina Aguilera and Cameron Diaz (who, ultimately, turned down the role because of the make-up requirements):

Tell us, do you think you would have enjoyed Sean Astin’s Fantastic Four movie? He certainly had some interesting casting suggestions.

Another Fantastic Four reboot, titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is set for release on July 25, 2025, as the first film in Phase Six of the MCU.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps One of Marvel's most iconic families makes it back to the big screen, the Fantastic Four. Studio: Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Studios Running Time: N/A Release Date: July 25, 2025 Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson Director: Matt Shakman Writers: Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Squires, Eric Pearson, Peter Cameron Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Superhero Box Office: N/A



