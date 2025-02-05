First looks at Fantastic Four: First Steps have finally arrived, and fans are eagerly reviewing all of the available footage with a fine-tooth comb to pick apart each and every detail. After the latest teaser trailer was released, viewers’ attention has switched from the odd laugh track that repeats three times in the teaser to scrutinising this new version of The Thing. This new version of the character has been the subject of extensive online discussion, with many people comparing it with earlier iterations. For those who are unaware, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who you likely know from his roles in The Bear and The Punisher, is playing the role of the clobberin’ hero this time around.

RELATED: Captain America: Brave New World Producer Reveals How Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers Differ As Cap in the MCU

Image Credit: Marvel Studios | Created for Fortress of Solitude

Of course, comparing the old and new versions of The Thing has sparked debates about which portrayal is more faithful to the original comic book character. However, there has been plenty of discontent with the approach this adaptation chose, both in terms of the character’s appearance and voice.

“It’s honestly as simple as losing the giant rock eyebrows. They tweak the appearance of comic book characters all the time so not sure why no is willing to fix this. This years edition decided to make them even bigger,” says one disappointed fan, while another fan expressed concern over the heavy use of CGI: “Fully CGI & fully dressed? Shouldn’t The Thing as big as Hulk?”

Some people are even doubting the character’s height and voice. “Looks good. Couple of things tho – why does The Thing sound like Garfield? And he’s shorter than everyone else? Hmmm.”

However, not everybody hates this new take on Ben Grimm, the Breaker of Souls. Like us, many others value the comic book accuracy of this adaptation and are eager to see the character’s on-screen portrayal.

RELATED: Marvel’s Superman Movie in the Works – Could This Be Henry Cavill’s Comeback?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

“Most of the complaints that I have seen are about him being too small. This is what he looked like in the 1960s,” says one fan defending the portrayal of The Thing . Another adds, “This is a comic accurate thing. He looks amazing! I was personally impressed. I’m also curious what they’re doing with the characters because they seem to be in the past. Or maybe in a different universe.”

And we have to agree with the latter statements. This is possibly the greatest and most authentic rendition of The Thing we’ve seen so far. The period setting, which seems to be the 1960s, provides an intriguing differentiation between this version and previous adaptations. This choice not only adds a unique visual aesthetic but also allows for a more faithful adaptation of the original comic book character.

But let’s face it. Looking back at the 1990s, 2005, 2007, and 2015 versions of The Thing, it’s clear that something is always, well, off. This is especially true for Carl Ciarfalio’s version of the character, who wore a latex costume in the 1990s, and Jamie Bell’s unsettling pantsless version in 2015. For us, this new portrayal is a step in the right direction, from height to attention to detail, and yes, even the large stone eyebrows.

Of course, we’ll have to wait until the film hits theatres on July 25, 2025, to see how it all fits together, but so far, we’re cautiously optimistic about this latest adaptation—and that includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s version of The Thing.

Tell us, what are your thoughts on Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s The Thing in Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)? See more comments on Facebook: