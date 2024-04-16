With the continued troubles with the electricity supply in South Africa, more efficient and powerful solutions have become more vital. EcoFlow has delivered eco-friendly energy solutions since launching in the country a few years ago and continues to expand its portfolio. The brand has now released two new solutions – the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro and EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max.

These two products deliver enhanced performances, including upgraded battery capacity and faster charging. While the RIVER 2 Pro delivered the best portable solution for loadshedding, the DELTA 2 Max acts as a UPS with automatic power switching within 20ms and starting with a massive 2KWh capacity.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro – The Best Portable Power Station for Loadshedding

It’s all about faster charging and more power with the new EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro. It boasts a battery capacity of 768Wh and comes with a host of features, including the X-Stream technology. Thanks to this tech, it can be recharged in just 70 minutes from 0 to 100%, up to 70% faster than its competitors.

Under standard load, the RIVER 2 Pro has an 800W AC output. However, with the EcoFlow X-Boost included, it is boosted up to 1,600W. As such, it’s capable of managing 80% of heavy-duty appliances, including hair dryers, microwaves, kettles, and many others.

It may not be branded as a dedicated UPS, but it supports ESP (emergency power supply) and is able to switch from mains to battery-powered supply within 30ms. This allows you to continue uninterrupted while you’re working.

Additionally, the RIVER 2 Pro comes with a 5-year warranty. It is fitted with LiFePO4 batteries to operate in the most extreme conditions and up to 3,000 recharge cycles. This is up to six times the industry average, providing great durability and forward compatibility.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max Provides all the Energy for Home Comforts

While the RIVER 2 Pro provides an excellent option as a portable power station, the DELTA 2 Max was designed as an Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS). It’s geared up to auto-switch during loadshedding, supporting a sub-20ms switch.

With a base capacity of 2KWh (2,048Wh), it can be expanded up to 6KWh (6,144Wh) with two additional batteries. This provides the ultimate flexibility to customise your energy solution to meet your household or small business requirements.

The DELTA 2 Max also features EcoFlow’s proprietary technologies – X-Stream and X-Boost. Its recharging capabilities push the boundaries up to 2,300W from AC and 1,000W from solar. This means that you can recharge the full 2KWh in just 81 minutes from AC or 140 minutes via solar. However, its standout feature is its ability to use dual-charging (AC and solar), providing recharge of up to 80% in just 43 minutes. This is great for when you’re in a pinch between Stage 6 loadshedding schedules.

Further to this, the unit has a 2,400W AC output to support all your essential household appliances. With all its ports available, it can support up to 13 devices at once. However, if this isn’t sufficient, users can implement the X-Boost feature, allowing for 3,100W output.

South African Pricing and Availability

Both the new EcoFlow solutions are now available in South Africa. Pricing for each device is as follows:

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro: R11,999

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max: R25,999

You can get your hands on the units online at EcoFlow – RIVER 2 Pro and DELTA 2 Max – or at participating retailers.