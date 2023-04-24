With the spate of power outages set to continue indefinitely in South Africa, there are only two options to adopt. The first is to simply ride the loadshedding schedules, planning your cooking, working and day-to-day life around each block of outages. Alternatively, you could put some mechanisms in place to minimise the impact of your experience during these blocks with no power. Yes, the second option does require a cost element, but creating some level of normalcy has its price. EcoFlow has offered varying solutions to everyday users and recently upped its game with its Series 2 collection. This included the EcoFlow DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 products.

RELATED: EcoFlow DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series Launched in South Africa

When it comes to loadshedding, most solutions cater for basic amenities. This includes keeping the lights on, ensuring the router provides Wi-Fi, or simply charging your smartphones. Although some solutions factor in larger appliances such as fridges and TVs, there’s often an area overlooked by all – gaming. Despite the meteoric rise in South Africa in the eSports profession, there is still a stigma against gaming and gamers. Many don’t think it’s worth an hour or two to relax playing a few games, let alone as a profession.

With the EcoFlow DELTA 2, you can keep the lights and router going for a few hours, and it’s powerful enough to keep you gaming, even as we hit Stage 6 loadshedding. Having received the unit for review, I quickly put it through its most general testing. However, it’s not about meeting basic challenges with the DELTA 2; it can take on even more. Gaming, drawing quite a lot of power from your graphics card, will put more pressure on the power consumption from the battery. And that’s exactly what I wanted to test.

Build and Design

For many power solutions, aesthetics isn’t the top agenda for delivering a good product. Thankfully, EcoFlow prides itself in providing solutions that work and look good. A solution that isn’t an eyesore when sitting in your living room or somewhere visible makes it relatively important.

It’s a compactly designed frame considering the unit’s capacity and inverter capabilities. Its dimensions are 400x211x281mm. Without being too technical about it, that’s roughly six loaves of bread stacked in pairs. Having tested a few other units with less capacity than the EcoFlow DELTA 2, its size is surprising.

Furthermore, it weighs 12KG. It may sound heavy, but in context, it’s very light. You won’t have difficulty moving it from the house to the car and back again. Living in a third-floor apartment, I could quickly move it around without a fuss. And it stores away easily in your boot while you’re travelling. Even if the boot is complete, it fits just as quickly behind the seat on the interior.

There are two handles on the unit – on the front and rear. This makes it easy to pick up and carry around. On the front, a large LED screen provides plenty of detailed information. Right beneath that is the housing for all the USB ports.

Switching to the rear, you’ll find the AC outlets catering for 3-pin and 2-pin plugs. Additionally, there’s the AC input port that lies beneath a flap covering. Finally, at the bottom is the DC outputs, with the ‘car charger’ port also having its own flap.

There are a few buttons to make a note of. The first is the power button on the front at the bottom. It looks different to each of the other buttons, a clear separation making sure you don’t accidentally turn it off. Next, there are three flat buttons with a white indicator light at the end. These buttons turn each section on/off, including the USB, AC, and DC ports.

I like the idea of having separate areas for each type of output and each having its own control. Overall, it’s a simple design that doesn’t look bad at all. It tucks away neatly and isn’t an eyesore if it needs to be visible.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Specifications

Regarding device specifications, it’s essential to understand what you’re buying. Unfortunately, you’ll often find that brands add specs that don’t make sense to the average buyer, leading to incorrect purchases for what they’re trying to achieve. EcoFlow makes this much more accessible by adding basic information and professional specifications.

To start with, the EcoFlow DELTA 2 has a 1,024Wh battery – or 1kWh. Users can add additional batteries to the main unit and increase capacity up to 3kWh. That’s quite impressive if you’re looking to power the entire household whenever there are power cuts.

It comes standard with 13 ports. This includes x4 AC outlets at 1,800W output and a surge of up to 2,700W. It also has a built-in feature known as X-Boost, which allows for the output of around 2,400W for a limited period.

Further to the AC output, you have x2 USB-A ports (5V, 2.4A, 12W), x2 USB-A Fast-Charge (5V, 2.4A / 9V, 2A / 12V, 1.5A, 18W) and x2 USB-C ports (5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W). That makes x6 USB ports in total. Additionally, it has a car power outlet (12.6V, 10A, 126W) and x2 DC5521 outlets (12.6V, 3A, 38W). When it comes to output requirements, you’re covered quite extensively for the majority of appliances.

Knowing you’re covered for most South African outlets is impressive and provides ease of mind. However, over and above this is the various charging options that make it truly stand out. For starters, it supports AC charging (from the wall socket) up to 1,200W. The charge speed can be varied for slow cycles to preserve battery life. Users can increase to 1,200W for those short intervals between loadshedding schedules, charging from 0 to 100% in just 80 minutes.

Furthermore, EcoFlow also provides alternative charging options when AC power isn’t available. The first of these is the car charging option. Using your car’s 12V outlet, you can recharge the DELTA 2. It supports 12 or 24V options at 8A.

The one aspect that would work great in a modern household or when you’re away from all other power sources during a weekend camping, for example, is the solar charging feature. The device has a separate port for this feature, which provides 11-60V, 15A and up to 500W charging options. While EcoFlow does sell solar panels to use in this instance, it’s not limited to brand-specific solar panels, which is excellent.

Lastly, it also offers 1,100W DC charging, where applicable. The unit is geared for various power levels, sources and fluctuations to establish easy-to-use recharging wherever you may be.

The battery is made from LFP or Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4). This battery has become famous for use in such devices, providing a better lifespan, efficiency, and added safety over this time. As a result, users can expect up to 3,000 battery cycles to above 80% capacity – or 3,000 recharges. For an average user, the expectation is that it would last up to 10 years with a single recharge per day.

Finally, the device also offers Wi-Fi & Bluetooth. Again, this is to allow users to connect to their devices. By downloading the EcoFlow app, you can connect to the device and tinker with the various settings. This includes setting the recharge power usage, the interval between which it operates, turning off unused ports, and general device management. It also means you can access the device from anywhere, provided it remains connected to the Wi-Fi network.

RELATED: Connecting Your Smart Home/Office with Xiaomi Mesh Solutions

General Performance and Battery

Using the EcoFlow DELTA 2 under everyday conditions easily handles all tasks and challenges. Factoring in the wattage of your appliance and duration of loadshedding, the unit breezes through a lot of functionality in various setups.

To put into perspective how easily it manages general household items, here are a few comparisons:

Smartphone – up to 100 full charges

Laptop (60W battery) – around 16 charges or 16 hours of use

Router (10-15W) – 31 hours of uptime

Bar fridge – 15 to 30 hours

Fridge (120W) – 7 to 14 hours

TV – 8 to 10 hours

Having tested many of these, I can attest to the abovementioned averages. Additionally, using a combination of these is also essential. For example, I could easily power through a 2h30 loadshedding slot while simultaneously running the TV with a decoder, router and laptop for a few hours. On an average day, I would leave these in and not worry about whether it would make it to the end of the power outage.

I liked that the unit provides a good view of the battery’s remaining capacity when the power is out. You’ll get a percentage and a runtime remaining information. Furthermore, the information is available on the unit’s LED screen or via the mobile app.

Whenever the power goes out, there is an audible beep from the DELTA 2 to indicate that it’s no longer receiving AC power. So I can easily open the app and see the expected consumption duration depending on what’s running. In most cases, it was well over four hours.

I often ran the projector and PC from the unit, especially in the evenings. Under average load, the PC would draw about 60W and the projector a much larger 180-220W projector. This combination would also expect around 4 hours and manage the Stage 6 loadshedding slot.

Once you’ve configured your device with the devices you want to keep powered during loadshedding, there’s very little else you’ll need to factor in, as it’ll run reasonably stable when needed.

There is a question on how well the unit performs as an inverter while labelled a power station. It doesn’t entirely function as an inverter in the same way, but it does a good enough job of it. The units plugged in don’t wholly bypass the battery when receiving AC power. Instead, it utilised a bit while keeping it slightly charged as slowly as possible. When all the plugs are unused, it still draws a minuscule amount from the battery. This means it has no issues when the power goes out, as the draw doesn’t change for your devices. Thus, there is no surge or dangerous spikes on the devices but rather on the battery’s side – for which it has several failsafe methods to avoid any issues.

Next-Level Gaming with the EcoFlow DELTA 2

As crucial as everyday usage is to the consumer, I was more concerned about how well the EcoFlow DELTA 2 handled challenges that many other power solutions can’t tackle.

Given that not everyone has the same gaming setup, I took the opportunity to test out a few options. Below is a list of configurations I tested to ensure I covered as many as possible using the EcoFlow DELTA 2 power station.

PC Gaming

Laptop Gaming

Console Gaming

Project vs TV vs Monitor

Monitor TV Projector PC 150 – 250W3h20 – 7h30 160 – 280W3h10 – 6h30 240 – 480W1h50 – 3h30 Laptop 100 – 200W5h00 – 9h00 120 – 220W5h00 – 8h30 220 – 380W3h00 – 4h30 Console (Xbox Series X) 120 – 210W4h30 – 8h00 150-240W3h30 – 7h00 220 – 400W2h45 – 4h30

The averages for testing fluctuated quite significantly throughout the battery life. As we all know, gaming isn’t consistent in terms of FPS for each scene; therefore, the draw changes frequently. Thus, each test was completed at least twice to understand the overall power usage and battery life.

While you may not have the capacity for continuous gaming on your projector for the entire duration of 4+ hours, it was more than capable of that when using a monitor or TV, both of which are running at 4K. At the same time, using a 1080p projector, the draw from the PC, laptop and Xbox Series X is different compared to 4K outputs. However, given the quadruple output required for the projector, there isn’t a significant saving.

Overall, gaming using the EcoFlow DELTA 2 is impressive. It can keep you powered through the standard 2h30 loadshedding schedule and can extend it beyond the 4-hour mark during Stage 6 loadshedding. Better still, you can turn the graphics up and use a 4K screen, and there won’t be any effect. So, if your game for a living and need to keep things going throughout the day, you can rest assured the DELTA 2 can power through.

RELATED: Ergotherapy Ergo-G Gaming Chair Review – Gaming in Comfort

Is the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Worth the Investment?

Depending on your use cases, power solutions have different price points. A simple UPS will do if you want to power just the router. However, you’ll need a bit more power when it comes to watching TV, keeping your refrigerator powered, or, in my case, continuing to game when the power goes out. That’s what the EcoFlow DELTA 2 provided. It could easily tackle day-to-day tasks, even in Stage 6 loadshedding, allowing me to game throughout.

The EcoFlow DELTA 2 retails for R24,999. It’s not cheap by any means. However, it’s a very reasonable price considering what an alternative 1kWh system would cost, along with the added inverter and portability. Additionally, supporting hours of gaming even through Stage 6 loadshedding, especially if it’s your profession, makes for good reading.

All things considered, the EcoFlow DELTA 2 is an excellent product at a reasonable price, providing sufficient battery power and flexibility. It comes highly recommended.