If you are a fan of artificial intelligence-created art, look at the Midjourney Official Facebook Group. This is a place for artists of all levels of talent to post their creations and explain what inspired them to create them. Everything you can imagine is on there, from chubby fairies, abstract art, movie concepts, realistic art, and surrealistic art to animations, anime art concepts, and more. For example, we are looking at Michelle Green’s concept art for a live-action DuckTales movie.

Michelle Green, a Midjourney Official Facebook Group member, posted her concept art for a live-action DuckTales movie on the 14th of December, 2022. Midjourney can sometimes fumble when making recognisable concepts, but the inspiration is unmistakable this time.

All the dugs in the images are unmistakably designed after their Disney inspirations, from ducks running away from explosions, possibly after a heist, to excavating a beautifully lit cave, wearing cloaks. At the same time, they explore the depths, planning the thefts, and even some recognisable characters from the cartoon. Seeing some of the characters in authentic detail standing next to their human counterparts is a little surreal, much like the feeling you get watching Sonic The Hedgehog or Detective Pikachu, but it isn’t an unwelcome sight.

Green captioned the post “DuckTales, directed by Michael Bay. Woo-Ooo!”

Michael Bay is a director that is well known for big-budget, high-concept action films that have a ton of explosions and epic battle or chase scenes. Of course, Michael Bay wouldn’t be directing a live-action movie version of DuckTales (well, we never know what the future may hold). Still, it would explain all the images with explosions in the background and the ducks running away from the action behind them.

Synthography

Synthography describes the new art form of creating and editing images synthetically or using Artificial Intelligence. This is different from digital art, as digital artists use tools like Photoshop to create their art, still drawing their craft using a mouse and keyboard or an interactive pen on a touch screen. Artificial Intelligence is the tool that synthographers use to create their art, not the art form itself.

Why synthography? AI art tools use synthesis to make images, synthesising raw visual data into a new image based on the prompts given. Although they can create art with the press of a button, getting the AI to make what an artist wants still takes skill.

Many artists use a combination of AI and Photoshop to create the images they desire, as programmes like Midjourney still struggle with certain aspects like hands, teeth, facial proportions etc. This is where the skill of the artist really shows.

AI art may take over the industry, and many artists fear technology will soon rob them of a career. While this is possible and probable, a human will always need to be behind a tool to create art.

Click here to see more of Michelle Green’s Live-action DuckTales movie concept.

What do you think of Michelle Green’s AI art concept for a live-action DuckTales movie directed by Michael Bay?