Don’t expect to watch movies in 3D when you pick up a PSVR 2 headset: Sony has announced that it will no longer support Blu-Ray 3D playback on its new virtual reality system.

When Sony dropped the first version of the PlayStation VR headset, it saw some impressive added features later. In fact, six months after its initial release, the device received a software update that allowed it to be used as a 3D television known as Cinema Mode. This was an exciting perk for owners of the headset as it allowed them to have gained a more immersive gaming experience and a cinematic upgrade.

Have you ever tried watching a movie on your VR headset? If not, you should, as the experience is absolutely amazing.

With the release of the new and improved PSVR 2, customers have been wondering if the Blu-Ray 3D support feature will be made available for the device. Unfortunately, fans may be disappointed to find that no such feature will be made available for the PSVR 2.

Is this a smart decision on Sony’s part? And will consumers of the device be affected by the loss of this convenient and impressive VR feature?

Why has Sony made the Decision to Drop the Blu-Ray 3D Support Feature?

In an interview with Yasuo Takahashi for the Japanese website AVWatch, the gaming hardware chief of Sony confirmed that there would, indeed, be no Blu-Ray 3D support options made available for the PSVR 2. Responsible for Sony’s global product strategy, Takahashi was also responsible for the development of the new PSVR 2 device. Unfortunately, the gaming chief did not reveal the reasons behind this decision. But it is not hard to guess why the company ultimately decided to drop the upgrade option.

First and most importantly, the PSVR 2 does have a Cinema Mode feature. This mode can be found in the ‘Accessories’ tab of the device’s settings menu. Once selected, you can choose a non-PSVR 2 game or app, and the view will switch from your TV to the VR headset. So, while the Cinema Mode will still be included, Blu-Ray 3D support is something Takahashi probably feels is an unnecessary feature for the headset to have.

Second, including the Blu-Ray 3D feature is likely too expensive to continue to include when there is a good chance the feature will not enhance growth. And this is for both the company and the device system. However, this should come as no surprise to consumers as the Blu-Ray 3D support was dropped for the PS 5 as early as 2020. While this isn’t shocking, it could result in YouTube apps feeling the lack of software the most.

This is not the end of 3D films, though, as Takahashi has confirmed that it is a possibility for the software update to be provided by other apps such as YouTube.

How did the PSVR 2 Come to Be?

If you are interested in how the PSVR 2 was developed, here is a quick breakdown. Development for the PSVR 2 began in the same year the PSVR 1 was released. Compared to the PSVR 1’s display, the OLED for the VR 2 supports 10-bit colour depth, doubling the brightness of its predecessor. Then Fresnel lenses were chosen instead of pancake lenses as they allowed for a wider field of view and did not absorb as much light. Takashi then added the PSVR 2’s cool eye-tracking as he believed that a device without this feature would be scarce in five years. Finally, Sony decided to technically implement passthrough with two colour cameras in the middle.

TL;DR Gaming Hardware Chief of Sony, Yasuo Takahashi, confirmed that the PSVR 2 would not be getting Blu-Ray 3D support.

While no reason is provided, the most probable conclusion is a lack of cost-effectiveness and further system development.

Takahashi has confirmed that this content may be provided from other platforms like YouTube.

Could the PSVR 2 benefit from the Blu-Ray 3D movie support feature?