**Eddie Izzard shines as Dr. Nina Jekyll and Rachel Hyde**

**A slow-burn story rather than a fright fest**

**Dan Kelly-Mulhern's script carves out its own unique path while providing thematic parallels and homages**

Robert Louis Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde explores the duality of human nature and the inner struggle between good and evil. While there have been numerous adaptations and riffs of this classic story, Joe Stephenson’s Doctor Jekyll is the latest version of the tale, albeit set in modern times. Yet, even though it takes place in the now, Stephenson’s approach pays tribute to Hammer Film Productions from yesteryear in both its style and execution.

This story follows the recently paroled ex-con Rob (Scott Chambers) who is hired to look after Dr. Nina Jekyll (Eddie Izzard). The live-in role requires Rob to stay at Dr. Jekyll’s secluded but impressive-looking mansion, as he helps her out while she recovers from a mysterious ailment. Rob forms a good relationship with Dr. Jekyll; however, she is prone to bouts of extreme change in her personality. At the same time, a figure from Rob’s past rears their head and attempts to lure him back to a life of crime.

A slow-burn story rather than a fright fest

Dan Kelly-Mulhern’s script doesn’t attempt to be a beat-for-beat recreation of Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde. Instead, the story explores thematic parallels and provides homages in sections, but it also carves out its own unique path. Resultantly, this infuses the narrative with a comforting familiarity in the overall premise but unexpected twists and turns along the way.

Stephenson doesn’t treat Doctor Jekyll as a straight-up horror film, though. Much like Hammer pictures from the past, this is all about the slow-burning atmosphere, as a creepy, unsettling aura looms over every scene. It challenges all the senses as a foreboding sense of dread permeates in every interaction between the characters and keeps viewers wondering what’s behind doors. Sure, there are a few jump scares, largely thanks to the shrilling music cues, but this film values the subtlety and fear-provoking qualities of Gothic cinema rather than being a fright spectacle.

Eddie Izzard shines as Dr. Nina Jekyll and Rachel Hyde

As the two leads, Chambers and Izzard receive the bulk of the screen time and toy with the audience, keeping everyone guessing about their characters’ motivations. There’s no disputing a mutual respect – perhaps even friendship – develops between Rob and Dr. Jekyll, but there are red herrings of ulterior motives scattered throughout the film. Even at the end of the film, questions remain about who used who here.

Chambers possesses a unique quality where the actor uses a moment to elicit sympathy from the viewer about Rob’s predicament, then follows it up with a glimpse of a shady smirk that indicates he might not be so trustworthy after all. Izzard chews up every scene, shifting from commanding to kooky whenever the personalities shift from Dr. Nina Jekyll to Rachel Hyde but she also shows a level of restraint to not overcook the transformations. Together, they deliver a wicked good time that feeds off each other.

Should you watch Doctor Jekyll?

Fans of old-school Hammer Films will eat up Doctor Jekyll and remember an era when horror movies valued atmosphere over cheap scares. It might not have the depth or longevity potential of movies such as 1957’s The Curse of Frankenstein or 1958’s Horror of Dracula, but it’s still a white-knuckled, spine-chilling experience that’s perfect for genre connoisseurs.

Doctor Jekyll A modern re-imagining of the infamous Dr. Jekyll from Robert Louis Stevenson's 1886 novella The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Studio: B-Good Picture Company, Fulwell 73 Running Time: 1h 30m Release Date: 27 October 2023 Cast: Eddie Izzard, Scott Chambers, Lindsay Duncan Director: Joe Stephenson Writers: Dan Kelly-Mulhern, Robert Louis Stevenson Genre: Gothic Horror Box Office: $21,524