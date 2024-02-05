Summary:

On the surface level, Andrew Cummings’ Out of Darkness appears to be a horror film with a clever twist as it’s set in the Stone Age. Undoubtedly, this angle encourages the audience’s mind to run rampant, wondering if it’s a mastodon or a sabre-tooth tiger behind the killings and if the settlers have what it takes to survive against stronger beasts. The possibilities are endless and that’s part of the fun.

At the same time, there’s still a familiarity in the narrative setup of an unknown entity in the darkness picking off the people one by one and heightening the tension. Of course, the best way to stay alive is to stick together; however, there’s always that one person who will go gung-ho and mess up the plan. That said, don’t be fooled or believe Out of Darkness is simply a gimmicky horror set in a different period, because it has something important and valuable to say by the time the credits roll.

A beautiful film that doesn’t show all its cards

Set 45,000 years ago, six people travel across the sea to a new land in search of a new place to settle and call home. Adem (Chuku Modu) leads the group, which also includes a stray named Beyah (Safia Oakley-Green). When night falls, a mysterious enemy strikes, and the settlers need to react to save one of their own. Deciding how to deal with this unknown danger, however, starts to cause dissension within the group’s ranks.

Visually, Out of Darkness catches the eye from the start. Beautifully shot and framed, the film shifts from lush landscapes to claustrophobic confinements depending on the story’s mood. The nighttime scenes lean toward the darker side and it can be difficult to see what’s happening on screen; however, this appears to be intentional on Cummings’ part in an effort to hide the threat.

Speaking of which, the survival horror keeps the “monster” hidden until the third act. It’s done in such a way that the viewer will want to go back to rewatch the movie and see if there were any hints along the way. However, this depends on the audience’s perspective and how they receive the twist that subverts expectations.

The complexity of humanity

Despite the fear of the entity in the darkness, the strongest part about Out of Darkness is in the relationship dynamic between the six settlers. Ruth Greenberg’s script dives deep into the aspect of humanity beyond the fight or flight approach. Inevitably, it becomes as much about the lack of humanity in this case, and how instead of people standing together to overcome obstacles, they choose cruelty and their own selfish desires. There’s an inherent sadness in this story, but it’s also a hard-hitting truth.

The story, though, wouldn’t connect without the right actors, and while Out of Darkness doesn’t possess a huge cast, each of the performers brings their part here. Special praise needs to be reserved for Chuku Modu and Safia Oakley-Green here. Their characters might be bonded because of the basic need for survival; however, their alliance is complex. In fact, as the film develops, more details about who they truly are unfold and change the way in which the audience sees them. Both Modu and Oakley-Green leave a mark on the viewer that lives on long after the film ends – for different reasons.

Should you watch Out of Darkness?

For those expecting a straight-up monster movie set in prehistoric times, they may find themselves disappointed by Out of Darkness. Yet, if the viewer appreciates the symbolic nature of the horror genre and how it represents relatable everyday fears, this thought-provoking picture asks the audience: Who really is the biggest monster at the end of the day?

