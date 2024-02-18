Summary:

Ian McShane delivers a powerful performance as Wilson, exploring themes of mortality and redemption through subtle actions and reactions.

The film American Star takes a deeper and more poignant approach to the world of assassins, focusing on character development and emotional connections rather than action spectacle.

Wilson's relationship with Gloria is portrayed as more than just a romance or friendship, adding depth to the storyline.

After delighting as the unforgettable Winston Scott in the John Wick series, Ian McShane returns to the world of assassins in Gonzalo López-Gallego’s American Star. Written by Nacho Faerna, the film also stars Nora Arnezeder and Adam Nagaitis in key supporting roles. However, this isn’t the bullets and brawl spectacle some might expect it to be – it’s much deeper and poignant than that.

American Star follows 81-year-old hitman Wilson (McShane) who is on the verge of completing his final assignment. He arrives on Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands, to assassinate his target; however, the person isn’t there, so the mission gets delayed. Instead of leaving the area as per protocol, Wilson decides to stick around and experience the island’s wonders. He forms a connection with a bartender named Gloria (Arnezeder) and a young boy named Max (Oscar Coleman). Wilson’s line of work, though, won’t allow him to enjoy his momentary respite for too long.

RELATED: Review: Slotherhouse Slashes Its Way to Total Hilarity

Ian McShane explores the theme of mortality

McShane carries the film as Wilson, who isn’t much of a talker. It’s through subtle actions and reactions that McShane demonstrates a character coming to terms with his own mortality. All Wilson has ever known in his life is violence, but now, toward the final stages, he wants to experience peace. He understands how his line of work prevented him from forming attachments with others, but he wants to feel something before it’s too late for him.

For a film about assassins, one of the most powerful scenes in American Star is Wilson making a parachute for Max’s action figure and heading off with the boy to test it. On a surface level, Wilson creates this gift for Max, but it’s also for him as he gets to experience Max’s excitement as he sees his toy floating through the air. It’s a symbolic way of Wilson being able to connect with his inner child again.

Wilson’s relationship with Gloria intrigues in American Star since isn’t quite a romance, nor a friendship. Gloria looks to fill the void of a father with Wilson, while he seems more than happy to do so for her. Arnezeder portrays the free-spirited Gloria to perfection, as her warmth and zest for life proves to be contagious on screen. The growing bond between Wilson and Gloria plays a pivotal part in the movie, so it’s somewhat sad – but predictable – the path that it takes in the end.

RELATED: Review: Out of Darkness Introduces Prehistoric Horror That’s Relatable to Modern Society

American Star is an arthouse assassin story

López-Gallego doesn’t treat American Star like an action film complete with big explosions and excessive violence. Instead, the director takes an arthouse and personal approach in the framing of the characters in this story. José David Montero‘s cinematography jumps between sweeping landscape shots to jagged and intimate close-ups of the characters. Undoubtedly, this mimics Wilson’s state of mind. There’s a beautiful island full of hope and wonder to explore, but he’s still conflicted by the three-way tug-o-war between his past, present, and future. Physically, he’s in paradise, but mentally, he isn’t quite there yet.

The director’s visual language synergizes with the inner conflict of Faerna’s script. It’s an interesting conundrum since the story doesn’t explore Wilson’s feelings toward his unique line of work (he treats it like a job), but it does look at someone who may have a few regrets of not experiencing life to the fullest – even if he doesn’t vocalize these feelings. Much of the sentiment relies on McShane’s performance, which is nothing short of outstanding here.

RELATED: Review: Lights Out Turns Frank Grillo Into a Mortal Kombat Fighter

American Star An assassin on a final assignment in Fuerteventura, to kill a man he has never met. When his target is delayed, he finds himself drawn to the island, people and a ghostly shipwreck. Studio: Tamariska Emu Films, IFC, Vertigo Running Time: 107 minutes Release Date: February 23, 2024 Cast: Ian McShane, Nora Arnezeder, Oscar Coleman Director: Gonzalo López-Gallego Writers: Nacho Faerna Genre: Thriller Box Office: $14,523