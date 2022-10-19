House of the Dragon has provided us with many sightings of the various dragons that used to rule the skies before they went extinct in Dance of the Dragons, and many of them were powerful in their own way. For some, it was their sheer size, for others, their speed and ferocity. Let’s take a look at three dragons that are considered the most powerful in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

Caraxes – The Blood Wyrm

Caraxes is one of the older dragons in House of the Dragon. He was fierce, even as a young dragon, and quickly earned the nickname Blood Wyrm. A huge (though half the size of Vhagar) red dragon, formidable and fearsome in battle, he fought in many wars with his first rider, Prince Aemon of Dragonstone, and a couple more with his second dragon rider, Daemon Targaryen.

It was said by Aemon Targaryen that the dragon loved to burn.

Vhagar – The Legendary Dragon

House of the Dragon‘s Vhagar was the oldest dragon in Westeros and grew to be almost as big as Balerion the Black Dread. She was a bronze-coloured dragon with greenish-blue highlights and bright green eyes. She was first claimed by Laena Velaryon in House of the Dragon and allowed the young woman a quick death after she suffered through childbirth.

In the books, Vhagar is described to have a roar that was powerful enough to shake the foundations of Storm’s End. There was not a dragon alive that could match her size or her ferocity.

She was later claimed by Alicent Targaryen’s son Aemond, who lost his eye to his nephew after he claimed the dragon, though he deemed it a worthy trade.

The ancient and powerful dragon was named after a god of the Valyrian Freehold by her first rider Visenya Targaryen and was one of the most lethal dragons in the civil war.

Sunfyre – The Golden Dragon

House of the Dragon‘s Sunfyre was described as one of the most beautiful dragons alive. With scales and flames of gold complimented by wing membranes that were pale pink, the dragon shone like beaten gold. Despite the dragon’s youth, his size and weight led to him being one of the most formidable dragons alive.

The young dragon was claimed by Alicent’s firstborn son Aegon II Targaryen and together the two of them would go to war against Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Dance of the Dragons, which would ultimately end in the young dragon’s eventual death.

The three-head dragon on the coat of arms of House Targaryen was made gold as a way to honour Sunfyre.

No matter how powerful the dragons in House of the Dragon grew to become, all of them died at the end of the civil war between the greens and the blacks of House Targaryen. The dragons were no match for the hate that their riders had for each other and they suffered greatly for it.

