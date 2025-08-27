Denzel Washington, one of the best African American actors of all time, just dropped a confession that’s hard to ignore: he doesn’t watch movies anymore. Not even a little. Not even the ones everyone’s talking about. The two-time Oscar winner made the revelation while promoting Spike Lee’s upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, and it’s hard not to imagine people doing a double take.

“I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t. I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies … I’m tired of movies. Yeah,” Washington told GQ during a roundtable with Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky. Rocky asked if it was because he makes them himself. Washington didn’t dodge: “Probably. I’m tired of movies. Yeah.”

Spike Lee’s reaction was pure shock. When he asked how many films Washington has made, the actor didn’t hesitate: “Too many. I think 50!” IMDb lists 53. That’s a lot of movies to be tired of, even if you’ve been dominating the screen since 1981’s comedy Carbon Copy. From Glory to Training Day, Denzel has built a career most actors only dream of, yet he’s checked out of the audience side.

It’s not just movies that leave him indifferent. Awards don’t mean much either. On the Jake’s Takes podcast, he said, “I don’t do it for Oscars. I don’t care about that kind of stuff. I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s time when I won and shouldn’t have won and then didn’t win and should’ve won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward.” The humility and perspective are classic Denzel. He knows the industry, he knows himself, and he doesn’t need external validation.

Washington has hinted before that he’s eyeing a shift behind the camera. Last year he told BuzzFeed, “I’m more interested in getting behind the camera, so that’s about five years out. It’s very difficult. I may have used the word ‘retire’… but I look at life in three sections – you learn, you earn and you return. I’m in the return part of life.” That’s consistent with his decision to focus on projects that genuinely inspire him.

Even without movies as a hobby, the Equalizer actor isn’t disappearing. He recently returned to Broadway in Othello, and he’s slated for Black Panther 3, reportedly being written by Ryan Coogler. He’s also known for candid takes on cancel culture, telling reporters, “You can’t be cancelled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up. Don’t get me started. My chest started hurting. You know, chest is getting tight talking about it.”

Earlier this year, Michael B. Jordan shared advice Washington gave him about handling his presence online, guidance that Jordan credits for shaping his own career. It’s clear that while Denzel may be tired of the medium he’s dominated for decades, his influence and insight remain fully alive.

But sometimes, even the best get tired of the work everyone else can’t get enough of.

