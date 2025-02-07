Is there any role that Denzel Washington can’t play? For the longest time, Marvel fans have been fan-casting the Training Day actor in different roles in the MCU. First, it was the X-Men’s Magneto. Then it was Norman Osborn. But it seems like the Oscar-winning legend has his eyes fixed on a character who fits the world of Wakanda instead. It’s been confirmed that the 70-year-old will be joining the cast of Black Panther 3. But the news didn’t come from a Marvel press release or even a Comic-Con Hall H announcement. Instead, it came during the press tour for Gladiator II, where Washington casually mentioned that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was writing a role for him. Naturally, the internet lost its mind.

Of course, details about the character he is playing are still under wraps. But speculation is already running wild on the internet. Will it be a new hero? Will it be an older mentor figure? Perhaps a variant of King T’Chaka from an alternate universe? According to a new rumor, he could be playing the villain in Black Panther 3 – which, when you think about it, kind of makes sense. Washington, one of the biggest names in Hollywood, is known for playing really great villains. And, honestly, Marvel wouldn’t shell out for him unless he had a really big role in the film and the MCU. If he is the main antagonist, that alone could elevate Black Panther 3 into must-watch territory.

MCU producer Nate Moore addressed Washington’s casting while speaking to ScreenRant , but—unsurprisingly—played it cool. “If that manifests, which we’re gonna try, I think it will probably be somebody from canon,” Moore said. “Who that is, is early days. We honestly haven’t had really substantive creative conversations with Ryan, mostly because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which is gonna come out this year and is gonna be great. So again, it’s too early to say, but obviously, if an actor of the caliber of Denzel Washington wants in, we’re gonna figure out a way to make that happen.”

That’s producer speak for “it’s happening, but we can’t say anything yet“.

RELATED: “He Couldn’t Beat Me” – Denzel Washington Says He’d Take Sylvester Stallone in a Fight

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

If he’s truly playing a villain, there are plenty of comic book characters that fit the bill. One of the biggest theories floating around is that Washington could be playing Achibe, a ruthless politician-turned-villain with a vendetta against Wakanda. Another possibility? Moses Magnum, an arms dealer with seismic powers who has clashed with both Black Panther and the X-Men.

Entertainment Weekly recently caught up with Lupita Nyong’o (who plays Nakia in the MCU) to discuss the rumours about Denzel joining the cast. She quietly shut it down with a laugh. “Well, I won’t believe it until I hear it from Ryan himself, because what if Denzel has a role and I don’t?” she said. “Let me stay humble and ignorant until the leader of the pack actually says something.”

With Black Panther 3 still in development and Sinners about to be released, it’ll likely be a few more months or even years before we get more news on who Denzel Washington is playing in the MCU. But how cool would it be if he actually showed up as Magneto?

For now, one thing is sure—the next installment of Black Panther has just became one of the most anticipated Marvel movies in years.

RELATED: Only Small Minds Hate Marvel’s Black Panther Movies. Here’s Why You Should Love Them!

Tell us, are you excited for Denzel Washington to join the MCU in Black Panther 3?