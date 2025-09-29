A major highlight of Peacemaker Season 2 is the burgeoning friendship between Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante and Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo. The pair grow closer – perhaps even more than Vigilante and John Cena‘s Peacemaker this season – while also sharing several laugh-out-loud scenes.

One of the best moments between them occurs in the fifth episode, titled “Back to the Suture,” as Adebayo receives her first call for her new business. However, the caller isn’t requesting the services she’s actually selling, so it’s up to Vigilante to break the news about what the call is actually about.

Image Credit: HBO Max

For Stroma, it’s still one of his favorite moments from Peacemaker Season 2. “That scene, for me, was kind of one of my favorites, because I got to just sit and watch her do her thing,” Stroma said. “She was on the phone, and obviously there’s no one on the other end of the phone, and just hearing her reactions, slowly playing confusion but you’re still trying to please him on the phone. And [Brooks] did that so well. Then we got to have our little afterwards of saying, ‘You know, that guy is not after what you think?’ I think that’s probably my favorite.”

Brooks also liked that scene, but she has a few other favorite Vigilante moments. “I’ve enjoyed working with him,” Brooks said. “Obviously, there was a spider conversation that we had that was a lot of fun, but I really enjoyed watching him and Steve Agee when we were on the roof, and they had to pass the beers. That had me dying. It was so much fun.

RELATED: Peacemaker’s Sol Rodríguez Talks Sasha Bordeaux’s Batman Connection

Catch Freddie Stroma and Danielle Brooks in Peacemaker Season 2 – on HBO and Showmax.