Despite Joker: Folie à Deux failing to capture the hearts of audiences, Hollywood’s obsession with the Clown Prince of Crime is far from over. In a recent interview on Josh Horowitz’s podcast , 51-year-old Adrien Brody revealed his interest in playing the Joker, even noting that he once came close to landing the role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. While praising Heath Ledger’s unforgettable portrayal, Brody admitted he believed he was well-suited for the part too. And let’s be honest—with his slim, wiry frame, angular features, and intense, expressive eyes, he certainly has the look to embody the more classic depiction of Mr J from the comics. After hearing him discuss it, it’s hard not to imagine how perfect he might have been. Age aside, the emotionally intense Adrien Brody checks all the boxes for the next great Joker. Are you paying attention, James Gunn?

How Close Was Adrien Brody to Playing the Joker in The Dark Knight?

“Oh no, I wasn’t close,” Brody humbly admitted when discussing his brief brush with the role. “But it was a role that I felt very suited to do. Heath did such a remarkable job in that movie. It was indelible. Such beautiful work.” Brody’s deep respect for Ledger’s performance is clear, but it’s impossible not to wonder what the Oscar-winning actor might have brought to the table. Known for thriving in roles that demand intensity and edge (The Pianist, The Brutalist), Brody seems tailor-made for a character like the Joker.

He also expressed admiration for Christopher Nolan’s groundbreaking take on the Batman trilogy. “Nobody was doing that at the time,” he said. “Christopher Nolan’s work and what he gave actors in that was such a revelation. It was mind-blowing to see. That would have been such a dream role, and I’m sure it was for Heath.”

Why Does Adrien Brody Seem Perfect for the Joker Role?

Ledger’s dive into the Joker’s manic psyche has become the stuff of legend, with no one before or since managing to revolutionize the character in quite the same way. Perhaps only Joaquin Phoenix, in the first Joker film, came close. Could Brody have done the same? It’s not hard to imagine. His ability to disappear into complex roles and channel his emotional intensity would make him a fascinating choice for the Joker—even if he’s yet to step into the superhero world.

Fortunately, Brody is open to the idea. “If I was presented with an opportunity to play an interesting character with a filmmaker that elevated me and gave me space to do something vastly different in that world, I’d consider it,” he shared. “People love them. Who wouldn’t want to be part of something beloved?”

Why Should James Gunn and DC Studios Consider Adrien Brody as the Joker?

If DC Studios and Warner Bros. were smart, they’d jump at the chance to cast Adrien Brody as the Joker in the DCU. He has the look. He has the acting chops. And he’d commit fully to the role. Sure, he’s on the older side, but does the Joker’s age really matter? A younger Batman squaring off against an older, perhaps wiser, Joker could create an intriguing dynamic. Not to mention, James Gunn doesn’t seem locked into a specific age for his Batman. It’s all about finding the right person for the role—and the same logic could apply to casting the Joker.

For now, Brody is focused on his latest project, The Brutalist, a tragic biopic about architect and Holocaust survivor László Tóth. While it’s a far cry from Gotham City, it’s another opportunity for Brody to showcase his remarkable range. Still, the thought of him as the Joker lingers. Let’s be real—he couldn’t be worse than Jared Leto’s version, right?

