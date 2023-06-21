Christian Bale: a name that elicits awe, admiration, and an undeniable air of mystery. From his captivating performances to his transformative physicality, Bale has carved a niche for himself as one of the most versatile actors of our time. However, one aspect of his illustrious career often leaves fans both enchanted and disappointed – his aversion to sequels. Except, of course, when it comes to donning the iconic cape and cowl as Batman.

While Hollywood seems to thrive on sequels and franchises, Christian Bale has charted a different course. He is an enigmatic figure who defies expectations, choosing roles that push the boundaries of his craft rather than playing it safe with familiar characters.

From his early breakthrough in American Psycho to his unforgettable portrayal of Dickie Eklund in “The Fighter,” Bale has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his craft, always seeking out diverse and challenging roles that allow him to disappear into the characters he embodies.

But what is it about sequels that fail to capture the attention of this accomplished actor? Some speculate that it may be a conscious decision to preserve the artistic integrity of his work. On the other hand, some other fans wish Christian Bale would revisit some of his less popular projects – like the surprisingly maligned Reign of Fire.

With an impressive cast that includes some of Hollywood’s most coveted personalities, Reign of Fire seemed like a surefire success. Instead, the movie went down in flames to become one of Bale’s most underrated projects.

In all of Christian Bale’s notorious career, no one could have guessed that Reign of Fire would be the movie that kept popping up in fans’ minds hungry for a sequel. And yet, more than twenty years after the film’s release, we can still find fans in the wild pressing Bale for a sequel to Reign of Fire, as we saw in a recent interview with Dexerto.

In the interview, the actor reminisces about his time on the set of Reign of Fire, acknowledging the quality of the sets built for the film. He also admits that he did enjoy making Reign of Fire, even if critics didn’t like it as much

The real surprise came when he was asked if he would work on a Reign of Fire sequel now. “Consider it done” was Bale’s answer – although that was more of a cheeky remark than a proper promise. The actor ended the conversation by promising to make the sequel “(…) for Dexerto’s eyes only.” So, as far as Christian Bale is concerned, there won’t be a Reign of Fire 2 anytime soon – which is a real shame.

Reign of Fire gave us a glimpse of a tantalizing post-apocalyptic world where dragons and humans faced off in a fiery war. The movie was chock-full of untapped potential, including promising characters and unseen alliances that remain the subject of much fan speculation.

As a high-budget B movie, there’s only so much like Reign of Fire. While the budget for a sequel would need to have a considerably larger budget – especially if they keep the original cast, including Matthew McConaughey and Christian Bale (as they should) – we’d be looking at an exciting sci-fi/fantasy film unlike any other. Let’s hope that people outside of Dexerto can watch it, too!

Tell us, would you like to see Christian Bale return for a Reign of Fire sequel?