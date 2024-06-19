Could Christian Bale return as John Preston, the elite enforcer turned revolutionary? We certainly hope so. This underrated sci-fi noir film deserves a lot more love. It’s become a cult classic in recent years. We need an Equilibrium sequel.
Equilibrium
In an oppressive future where all forms of feeling are illegal, a man in charge of enforcing the law rises to overthrow the system and state.
|Studio: Miramax Films
|Running Time: 107 minutes
|Release Date: December 6, 2002
|Cast: Christian Bale, Sean Bean, Emily Watson, Taye Diggs, Angus Macfadyen, William Fichtner
|Director: Kurt Wimmer
|Writers: Kurt Wimmer
|Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
|Box Office: $5.3 million