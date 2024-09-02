Tim Burton’s Batman Returns draws mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Some see it as too dark; others deem it too campy. For me, though, it tickles all the right spots, affirming itself as the best Dark Knight film and one heck of a movie to watch over the Christmas season. Make no mistake about it – this film takes mega risks. However, they pay off even three decades later, making it as fresh and bats***t crazy as the day it was released in 1992.

It’s Tough To Ignore The Similarities Between Oswald Cobblepot And Bruce Wayne

In 1989’s Batman, Tim Burton tied Jack Napier’s (Jack Nicholson) backstory to Bruce Wayne’s (Michael Keaton) past. While diehard fans were upset that it wasn’t Joe Chill who popped Thomas and Martha Wayne in that cold, dark alley, it made sense in the context of the film to connect Batman and Joker, even if it was narratively on the nose as it comes.

In Batman Returns, Burton plays it smarter by showing the parallels of Oswald Cobblepot (Danny DeVito) and Bruce Wayne’s birthrights, but how their paths diverge in life – drastically. Oswald’s parents abandon him because of his appearance and he doesn’t grow up with the same privilege as Bruce. He’s on the outside looking in at the world, wondering what could have been. There’s a tragic element to this character, à la Quasimodo from Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. Oswald wants to be a part of Gotham City’s elite society, but he’s seen as a monster because of his appearance – until he orchestrates events to be seen as a hero. In several ways, he serves as a reminder to Bruce of what his life could have been had the circumstances been different.

Yes, the Penguin isn’t a good guy, and he’s as devious as they come, but maybe he just would have been a rich a-hole who speeds around in his BMW and refuses to use indicators if his parents hadn’t discarded him rather than a homicidal villain. For Bruce, Oswald is a harrowing reminder of how lucky he is/was, even if he lost his parents at a young age. It could have been worse; he could have lived in the sewers with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Splinter instead of a warm mansion with Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Gough) catering to his every whim.

Tim Burton’s Batman Returns Embraces Horror Quite Unlike Any Other Dark Knight Movie

It isn’t only the Penguin’s Red Triangle gang who look like long-lost members of White Zombie, but there’s a sinister undertone simmering in every Nosferatu-inspired scene of Batman Returns. Penguin squawks and waddles in this gothic Christmas movie, but he possesses the mind of a madman. He bites a guy’s nose until it squirts blood into his own mouth, pushes the Ice Princess (Cristi Conaway) to her death, and his master plan chills like no other. This villain plans to kidnap and kill every first-born son in Gotham City for revenge because he’s had enough. Basically, he plans on becoming a mass child killer. Even the clown from the last movie wasn’t that cruel!

Also, let’s talk about Selina Kyle’s (Michelle Pfeiffer) resurrection for a second. She gets pushed out of a window, splats on the ground, and feral cats bring her back to life. What is she: A demon or ghost? It’s never made clear, but there’s a hint that she might not be good as the neon sign in her apartment that once read “Hello there” changes to “Hell here.” Don’t be surprised if Pazuzu has something to do with her comeback in Batman Returns.

Bruce Wayne Grapples With What It Would Be Like To Have A Normal Life

Every Batman film showcases how Bruce Wayne forgoes a regular life to become the Dark Knight because of the oath he swore on his parents’ grave. This means he chooses the cape and cowl over love every single time. In Batman Returns, though, Bruce falls head over heels for Selina Kyle. They both hide their secret identities from each other, but it’s clear they want nothing more than to be together.

Here’s the capper, though: Bruce shows his vulnerability in the final act as he unmasks and pleads with Selina to leave with him. It’s the most human moment in a Batman film yet, as he demonstrates how he’s ready to figure out this complicated relationship together. By pulling off the mask, he effectively says to her: “No more secrets. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to be with you.” It’s weirdly romantic.

While it doesn’t work out for them, because Selina needs to get revenge on Max Shreck (Christopher Walken), Bruce still adopts her cat in the end. Like the Phil Collins song from Tarzan, she’ll always be in his heart through every meow.

No One Will Ever Top An Army Of Penguins

Look, everyone can say Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight or Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice features memorable action scenes, but nothing comes close to the Penguin using an army of penguins to do his dirty work in Batman Returns. It’s one of the most innovative film sequences yet, and it forces the Caped Crusader to think outside of the box to stop the penguins from nuking Gotham. Ultimately, the real hero is Alfred Pennyworth, since he changes the penguins’ signal and sends them to the Gotham Zoo.

Now, not only is this scene cooler than anything else in a comic book movie, but it also captures the imagination of the source material. This feels straight out of DC Comics. In fact, even Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jeremy Irons’ Alfred Pennyworth couldn’t help but make reference to it in Josstice League.

So, there’s no point in arguing about Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Snyder’s Batfleck, or even if you’re weird and harbor a love for George Clooney’s Batman on Ice – the reality is Tim Burton completed comic book movies with Batman Returns. Nothing will ever come close to matching this masterpiece.