Arcane’s Season 2 finale in November last year shocked many fans. Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell), walking toward a massive explosion alongside Vander (JB Blanc), stepping into her own death. Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) tried to pull her back, but Jinx didn’t flinch. The explosion hit, the screen went bright, and just like that, everyone thought it was over. Is Jinx dead? Did she survive? Was this the end of her story? No one knew. Except for… Alex Yee, Arcane co-creator and executive producer, who stepped up to Collider and delivered clarity.

About Jinx’s fate, Yee revealed, “I think there is a cost. It’s not a story where everything just works out, you know? And I think that cost is something that would be felt and something that needs to be felt. So, I will say that is why she is definitely not dead.” And just like that, Yee opened the door for the next chapters of her story.

Of course, co-creator Christian Linke was a bit more cryptic when Teen Vogue asked him about Jinx’s death. “I don’t really want to speak to that yet. We’re just two or three days after the release, so I’ll leave it there.”

Image Credit: Netflix

But between Yee’s reassurance and Linke’s caution, it’s pretty clear that Arcane creators understand the emotional weight the finale would have on fans.

With Jinx alive, Arcane can explore redemption, new conflicts, or even spin-offs set across Runeterra. Yee hinted that locations like Noxus, Demacia, Ionia, and Bilgewater are in play for upcoming projects, meaning the League of Legends TV universe has only just begun.

