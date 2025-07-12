Star Trek: Strange New Worlds isn’t afraid of mixing and matching different tones to stir up a whirlwind of reactions. In one breath, you’ll have a zany musical episode, then in another an event delivers a resounding emotional gut punch that changes everything. As two members of the Enterprise since the first season of the show, La’An Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) have certainly seen and felt their fair share of heartache.

Ahead of the debut of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3, Fortress of Solitude spoke to both Chong and Romijn to find out which has been the most emotional scene to film up until now. Both of them brought up key memories that are likely to connect with fans of the show as well.

Almost immediately, Chong recalled a heartbreaking moment from a critically acclaimed Season 2 episode. “I think my stuff with [James T.] Kirk in ‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow,'” Chong said. “That scene when I call him in the real timeline, and he doesn’t remember who I am, that was pretty emotional for me. That hit home on a personal level as well. So, yeah, my thing is saying goodbye. I hate saying goodbye – like if I have to say goodbye to someone. And I guess the abandonment issues I’ve got. I guess we all have them. So, yeah, it’s really hard. When I’m saying goodbye to someone who doesn’t even remember the experience we had, that was tough.”

Romijn didn’t take too long to dig up a scene that left a mark on her either. “I’m gonna say for Una, it’s in Season 2, in ‘Ad Astra per Aspera,'” Romijn said. “The courtroom tribunal where she is tried for being an Illyrian illegally within Starfleet, and has to be completely honest about where she comes from, why she’s been hiding the way she’s been hiding, having lived so inauthentically, and coming to terms with that and being tried for it.”

“I get goose pimples just remembering that episode and thinking back to that,” Chong added.

Romijn agreed, expressing how it’s a scene that holds a powerful purpose and message on multiple levels. “Just for anybody who’s ever had to hide behind who they really are… I think that was probably the emotional gut punch moment for Una,” she concluded.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will air on M-Net and Showmax.