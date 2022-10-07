While Cyberpunk 2077 might be recognised as one of the biggest failed launches in video game history, the sprawling open world, visuals, and concepts deserve more credit than the game’s first impression. It might be too late to change gamer perceptions now, but imagine if a developer took all the good things about Cyberpunk 2077 and infused it with the spirit of Neo-Gotham to make a Batman Beyond video game.

The current focus might be around the releases of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but minds will naturally wander off to what’s next. Batman is undoubtedly the crown jewel of DC and Warner Bros.’ crown, so the Dark Knight will always feature in future video games. Instead of revisiting the world of the Arkham series again, maybe it’s time for the decision-makers to embrace the Batman of Tomorrow and do something in that seminal part of the DC Universe.

The previous Batman Beyond video game

Based on the animated film of the same name, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker released on Game Boy Color, PlayStation, and Nintendo 64. Unlike the film and animated series, the game didn’t exactly strike a home run. It was brutalised for its graphics and gameplay, feeling like minimal effort had been put into it.

In its 2/10 review of the game, IGN advised fans to burn the game before buying it. The review also stated: “Batman Be Gone would have been a more fitting title for this insultingly poor “3D” brawler. Everything about the product is shoddily executed, from its formulaic and outdated gameplay mechanics to its horribly dusty graphic look.”

Unfortunately, Terry McGinnis didn’t get a redo in the video game world, as Batman Beyond flapped away from the medium. The costume and character have appeared in other DC-related video games, but there hasn’t been a game that focuses on the Batman of Tomorrow for over two decades.

Batman Beyond fits into the Cyberpunk 2077 world

Neo-Gotham is Night City. It’s technologically superior, bursting with equal amounts of ingenuity and carnage, and boasting more villains per square mile than the original Gotham City.

Aesthetically, both cities take inspiration from the cyberpunk genre. There’s a noir influence beneath the surface, even if it is shrouded by the dystopian elements and the corporation-heavy design. It’s something to behold and a viewer can get lost in the finer details as they explore every nuance and invention of a futuristic world.

A Batman Beyond action RPG sounds like something different and interesting

A Batman game will always require action – that’s a given. However, an open-world video game where the Caped Crusader walks around and beats up street thugs and major villains like the Joker and Riddler can only be done so many times before it gets stale.

Think of how Cyberpunk 2077 allows V to acquire new skills and gadgetry as the player makes their way through the game. Batman Beyond lends itself to this type of format. As Terry moves through the game and becomes a better Batman, he can upgrade his Batsuit with new gadgets and abilities, while also improving his hand-to-hand combat skills.

At the same time, the older Bruce Wayne can be in Terry’s ear and helping him throughout the missions, while he’ll be responsible for the upgrades to help the younger Batman develop and take on a major threat such as Derek Powers and his goons.

Will a Cyberpunk 2077-inspired Batman Beyond video game ever happen?

Never say never. However, Batman Beyond doesn’t appear to be a priority at Warner Bros. or DC. Terry weaves in and out of the DC Universe, depending on the mood of the leadership at the time. Subsequently, a new video game would be a hard sell, since there might be resistance towards presenting anyone else but Bruce Wayne as Batman to the audience. Nonetheless, there’s no disputing that a Cyberpunk 2077-esque Batman Beyond game could be something that no one knew they needed.

