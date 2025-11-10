Not everything is made for you. The same holds true for Prime Video’s Bat-Fam Season 1. As a matter of fact, let’s go ahead and say it: If you didn’t like (or get) Merry Little Batman, then this show isn’t for you at all. That’s okay, though, especially if this serves as a gateway for a younger audience to get into comic books in general.

Illustrated in the same Ronald Searle-inspired design as Merry Little Batman, Bat-Fam picks up after the events of Merry Little Batman. Damian Wayne (Yonas Kibreab), as Little Batman, fights crime alongside his dad Bruce/Batman (Luke Wilson), though Damian must follow strict rules, which he obviously doesn’t. The Bat-Family grows at Wayne Manor, as reformed villain Claire Selton (Haley Tju) and Alfred Pennyworth’s niece Alicia (London Hughes) move in. They add to the madcap nature of the home, with Alfred (James Cromwell), Selina the cat, Dr. Langstrom (Bobby Moynihan), and the ghostly Ra’s al Ghul (Michael Benyaer) all present already.

Image Credit: Prime Video

Each episode offers a new adventure and villain to explore, but there’s an overarching storyline and the presence of a new powered individual named Bright, who may be friend or foe, to glue it all together. The series dishes out a few storyline surprises and unexpected character turns; however, the big plot twist borrows heavily from Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. It’s a little too similar for my liking here, even wondering if Paul Dini deserves a story credit here…

From the title alone, the theme of the show proves easy to decipher. Bat-Fam Season 1 is all about the concept of family – the good, the bad, and the funny. The ever-growing Bat-Family needs to learn how to get along and understand each other, since each individual has a different personality and their own unique needs. Yes, they fight and disappoint each other, but they realize that they’re stronger when they forgive and appreciate one another. This lesson extends beyond the boundaries of Wayne Manor. The show is about giving second chances and seeing the best in others, even when they have wronged you in the past. There are several villain redemptions in this series, suggesting that there’s hope for Batman’s rogues gallery after all and maybe Batman needs to do more hugging than punching to change Gotham City.

Image Credit: Prime Video

Much like Merry Little Batman, Bat-Fam doesn’t stick to canon – at all – so if that’s a dealbreaker, sorry. Bruce isn’t gruff and tough, nor does he mope around on a gargoyle at night; instead, he’s a nice guy who tries to balance his life as a crimefighter and dad. Damian also isn’t the smarmy and annoying kid from the comics; he’s far more joyful and wants to be exactly like his dad. They aren’t the only ones, as each character possesses their own quirky traits that make them stick out. Dr. Langstrom, Alfred, and Ra’s al Ghul prove to be hoots, as their characterizations bring comic relief in their own special ways.

There’s one character who doesn’t work here, though: Alicia. This isn’t a criticism of London Hughes as the voice actor, because she delivers what’s required of her; it’s in the writing of Alicia. She plays a pivotal part in the overall storyline, but sheesh, she’s annoying when it’s clearly not how the character was intended. There’s a condescending and holier than thou attitude to her, as she lectures everyone around her and possesses heavy main character energy. Look, if this person moved into my home – rent free, may I add – and started this type of nonsense behavior, she would receive a link to download the Airbnb app within 24 hours. She’s incredibly unlikable.

Image Credit: Prime Video

Alicia’s role could have easily been given to Claire, with a few necessary adjustments of course, since Claire actually connects with the viewer and could have used the extra additions to her arc and character development. Bat-Fam has a large cast of characters, and there are simply more compelling and likable family members than Alicia who induces a groan whenever she appears on screen.

All in all, Bat-Fam Season 1 appeals to a younger audience rather than the already established Bat-base. If you can let go of any attachment to canon and laugh at how showrunner Mike Roth and collaborators turned the superhero life into a family comedy, then you’ll have a breezy and harmless time with it. If not, wait for the second season of Batman: Caped Crusader and don’t complain about a show that’s clearly for kids.

