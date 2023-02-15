The Vivobook has been a mainstay for ASUS over the years. Its business-focused laptop range has been on the forefront of new technologies as well as offering great value for your money across its range. The brand itself has led the way with many different technologies and continues to enhance its product offering with exciting releases. The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED was announced at CEX 2023 and is due to hit our shoes this month.

I received the review unit for a few short weeks and was impressed by what it provided as a creator tool.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Build & Design

In terms of the design, this year’s Vivobook range doesn’t feature any dramatic design overhaul. It has a relatively unchanged design over previous models, with only a few splashes of change here and there. That being said, the design isn’t bad and didn’t require much of an overhaul, to begin with. So, why change what you don’t need to?

Out of the box, you may not notice it at first, but the frame of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is mostly manufactured from aluminium. Upon closer inspection and some further research, the body is covered in anthracite to prevent it from picking up fingerprint smudges. This gives it its nice matte finish and depending on how the light strikes the unit, it can have a smooth or rough appearance. I can appreciate the level of detail in this regard while still maintaining a minimalist finish overall.

There are three colours that are available in the range. This includes Cool Silver, Tech Black and Aqua Celadon. However, the former two, in silver and black, will be making the rounds in most territories, including South Africa.

When it comes to the ports, there are a fair few of them. This is an important aspect for any creator, providing the luxury of not having to choose between using specific devices only. The list includes:

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power delivery

Thunderbolt™ 4 supports display / power delivery

HDMI 2.1 FRL

3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

DC-in

Micro SD Express 7.1 card reader

I like the addition of the microSD card reader, which has been missing from a range of laptops in recent years. Further to that, there is a sufficient number of USB Type-A and Type-C ports for the comfortable use of older and newer devices. I didn’t enjoy the positioning of the ports on the right-hand side of the device, though, as they ran too far down towards the front, especially with the positioning of the HDMI port. This meant that the HDMI cable would sometimes distract the movements of the mouse, which meant I had to pull the cable backwards to avoid bumping it more often.

The keyboard has a backlit, chiclet design with 1.4mm travel. It’s quite a nifty keyboard and I liked the feel of it, while also being well-spaced out. The touchpad is also quite large, making it easy to use. However, being slightly off-centre, I often picked up a few unintentional movements and clicks with my left hand while typing. The touchpad also utilises ASUS’ dial-pad software. While it is quite handy in creating a few shortcuts to apps and more, it has quite a steep learning curve.

Lastly, with a 2.3KG weight, it’s not the lightest around. But that’s not what ASUS is going for with the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, as its true potential lies with its screen.

Screen and Display

Undoubtedly, the best feature of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is in the name – its OLED screen. There’s little justice that can be done in images online showcasing this. You have to experience it first-hand to understand. I was quite taken aback after powering up the unit the first time and noticing the bright, bold brilliance.

In terms of the specifications, it’s a 16” OLED panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 0.2ms response time. It also has up to 600 nits peak brightness using HDR, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, as well as being Pantone certified. Furthermore, it has a glossy finish while also reducing harmful blue light by up to 70%, is TÜV Rheinland-certified, has an SGS Eye Care Display and, in terms of design, has a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

There is one aspect of the specifications that requires a bit more explanation. The unit has a 4K resolution display. It also has up to 120Hz refresh rate. However, to reach the maximum refresh rate, you can only use it with a 3.2K (3,200×2,000px) resolution. In 4K mode, it maxes out at the conventional 60Hz. Additionally, the maximum brightness also takes a bit of a hit (50 nits) when using the 120Hz refresh rate.

If you’re interested in more detail on the nitty gritty of the OLED panel fitted to the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, there are quite a few online comparisons that detail this. That being said, it is the best-performing screen in the majority of screen tests, making it truly outstanding. And according to ASUS marketing, the OLED panel is also the “world’s first 16’’ 3.2K 120 Hz OLED laptop.” The unit has an impressive 4K OLED panel regardless of marketing campaigns. And, it still has room to improve for future generations of the Vivobook.

All things considered, it’s a wonderfully glorious experience sitting in front of the 4K OLED panel. It’s quite brilliant with its colour reproduction and overall brightness, and you can enjoy watching movies or creating content all day as a result.

Specifications

Unlike the ROG range, which was launched last week with the 13th-generation Intel Core processors, the Vivobook range sports the older, 12th-generation processors. However, that’s not bad, as this will keep the price down by a few hundred Rand compared to the new generation units.

In more detail, the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED features an Intel® Core™ i7-12650H processor 2.3GHz. Additionally, this is supported by the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 and 16GB DDR5. The RAM is upgradeable to 32GB in total.

Furthermore, it has a 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD as its baseline storage option, along with a 1080p FHD camera (with privacy shutter) and a 90Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery. In terms of connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) as well as Bluetooth® 5.

Performance and Battery

In terms of its overall performance, the underlying hardware has sufficient power to complete any task you can throw at it. The standard load test and multitasking were also a breeze overall, with no noticeable stutter or glitches.

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is great at everything visual. Working through a few graphic edits, and it’s much easier to pick up a few additional pixels out of place than it did on my daily driver. Even further, it also supports AAA gaming at close to max settings, running 3.2K at 120Hz, which is a huge bonus. You get the best of both worlds here, a solid business and creator laptop, with the luxury of being able to let your hair down by playing a few games while you’re at it.

That being said, there were a few anomalies picked up when attempting to fully utilise the GPU. Testing the benchmarks, there was a drop in FPS on occasion, as well as a few glitches thrown into the mix. What was interesting is that this also showcased itself in real-world testing when playing a few AAA games at maximum settings, as well as one or two video renders. Given the relative age of the device, having only been released this month, it is understandable to have a few driver issues. What was picked up was DPC latency in the end, related to the NVIDIA drivers. It’s also interesting to have picked this up on the GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, which has been around for some time. A few firmware tweaks and updates and I’m sure the issues will be resolved.

Further to this, the overall experience is still positive. The lag doesn’t quite affect any of your work or gameplay and is only really picked up by running the monitoring tools.

With its 90Wh battery, it should stand up to quite the scrutiny in between charges. That being said, it is worth considering the impact of the 16” 4K OLED panel at max brightness. Under normal load during rundown testing at max brightness, the average time is about six to seven hours. Turning the brightness down to half its maximum adds a further hour to the battery life and up by three hours running on 150 nits or so. You can tinker with a few settings and manage to eke out a reliable 10-hour battery life if needed. You won’t, however, get to enjoy the full benefit of its glorious OLED screen.

Conclusion

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is a solid laptop for content creators and business people. Once you’re in front of its 16” 4K OLED display, you’ll be instantly hooked. It looks brilliant. The specifications may not be the latest and greatest, but it gets the job done while also allowing you the luxury of playing a few games.

At an RRP starting at R34,999, the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED isn’t priced all that badly. There’s a lot to love about the unit and with a few firmware updates could easily iron out a few of the glitches. It’s an overall positive experience and definitely comes highly recommended.