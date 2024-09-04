As technology continues to push new ground, it shapes the way we live, work, and play. The arrival of the new ASUS Zenbook S 16 signals a leap forward for the brand and its evolution of AI-driven laptops.

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 Is Built Different

The Zenbook S 16 is a thin, light, and AI-enabled workhorse featuring cutting-edge performance while still looking the part with a sleek and functional aesthetic. It has been tailored for the power user, the creative, and everything in between.

With its 1.1cm thick build, the ultrathin laptop is a must-have technology that’s more than just an accessory. It pushes the boundaries of technology and innovation, even when it comes to its build. ASUS’ new innovative, Ceraluminum material is aesthetically pleasing, feels good on the touch, and is also built to last with its resistance to scratches and wear.

As architect Louis Sullivan said, form follows function. The Zenbook S 16 combines these two concepts, setting it apart from its competitors. It’s the ideal choice for professionals and creatives alike.

The Laptop Is Powered Through AI For Performance

With a keen focus on next-generation ideas and technologies, the laptop features an AI-enabled AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU. As such, it is built to easily handle complex computing, including video editing, while being optimised for power efficiency.

The Zenbook S 16 has a feature-packed screen that delivers best-in-breed visuals, perfect for designers. It features a 16-inch 3K OLED display, supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Pantone validation. This lets users fine-tune their projects in great detail, ensuring accurate colours. Furthermore, it’s perfect for 3D designers and architects, thanks to its AMD Radeon 890M GPU.

Despite its slim design, it also includes a six-speaker audio solution. This is great for content creators and editors looking for precise audio quality. And, combined with the great visuals, the laptop transforms into a portable entertainment hub with a great audio/visual experience.

Performance At A Whisper

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 was designed for power and efficiency. While it can meet all the demands of the modern lifestyle, it’s still highly portable and runs almost silently at 25dB, so you can take it anywhere.

It also provides best-in-class security, another key area of focus. Integrating Microsoft Pluton security and Windows passkeys assures users that their data is protected from evolving threats.

With biometric security increasing, the laptop features modern technology to ensure next-level security. Its AiSense IR camera offers advanced protection, including facial recognition, for enhanced privacy and ease of use. This makes it the perfect companion for professionals.

The Future of Laptops Today

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 represents the future of laptops and is the perfect companion for all South Africans. The device is sleek, powerful, and intelligent, partnering users in all aspects of their lives, from the professional to the creative.

Designed to meet the demands of the modern lifestyle, it’s equipped and portable whether you’re in the bustling city of Johannesburg, relaxing on the beach in Durban or exploring your creative side in Cape Town.

As technology advances, the Zenbook S 16 will lead the way. It’s the perfect balance of performance, design and innovation. The unit retails for R40,999 and is available on the ASUS eShop , Computer Mania and Incredible.