Technology has been impacting our lives in different ways for many decades. The latest leap forward in technology has been the emergence of AI in our daily lives, whether we’re actively seeking out its use cases or unknowingly using it on our smartphones or laptops. ASUS has introduced several new laptops over the course of the past month, each with unique aspects to push your daily tasks and content creation to the next level. The brand has released yet another new laptop to the market, the ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406), with full AI capability.

Defining the New Ultraportable Laptop Look

The new ASUS Zenbook S 14 is ultra-lightweight while still packing all the power you’ll need from your everyday driver. It fits its premium-level hardware into a compact frame, supporting next-generation tools to enable all your AI capabilities to become an intuitive part of your everyday life, irrespective of where you may be.

The unit weighs just 1.2kg and boasts an ultra-thin 11mm profile, making it the perfect companion for mobility while never sacrificing performance. Whether you’re a student, professional, or digital content creator, the Zenbook S 14 is the ultimate partner for those always on the go. But despite its lightweight build, it doesn’t compromise on quality and durability.

As we saw on the ASUS Zenbook S 16, the chassis of the S 14 features ASUS’ exclusive Ceraluminum™ materials. This high-tech ceramic-like material combines ceramic and aluminium materials to craft a high-quality and premium-looking laptop, providing both strength and a tactile finish.

AI Delivering Next-Generation Performance

Under the hood of the ASUS Zenbook S 14, you’ll find the latest Core™ Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPU and Intel® Arc™ GPU. The CPU can support up to 47 TOPS of AI functionality to create the ultimate user experience. This is enabled through its NPU to deliver real-world use cases for a better user experience.

AI is more than just a buzzword with the Zenbook S 14. It sets the standard for the new AI laptop. Having the best hardware under the hood is no longer the only criterion for delivering the best performance on modern laptops. Being able to optimise its processing, workflows, and everything else is a key deliverable. With ASUS’ StoryCube, creators can categorise scenes and clips to enhance video calls and AI noise cancellation and enhance video effects via its FHD AiSense IR camera.

The laptop is more than capable of turning everyday tasks into a much smoother, smarter and more optimised experience. Its AI-driven Copilot+ PC experience will be available for the laptop in an upcoming update. It promises to integrate more AI assistance across multiple platforms and applications to truly provide users with the best-in-quality, premium experience.

There are Levels to Its Display and Sound

With plenty of focus on next-generation hardware to enable the ultimate AI experience, ASUS has not skimped on delivering the best performances through its visuals and audio.

The Zenbook S 14 has fitted a 3K 120 Hz Lumina OLED display, which produces vibrant colours and crystal-clear visuals for users to enjoy. This is perfect for everything from binge-watching your favourite shows to photo and video editing with great options available at your fingertips.

Whether you’re a professional or a casual user, the ASUS Zenbook S 14 delivers rich visuals that are sure to captivate all those who use the next-generation laptop. Matching the stunning visuals from the display is its four-speaker setup to provide users with cinematic audio. The sound experience will immerse users into the beauty of nature to the rich worlds of colour in your everyday life. So, whether you’re jumping into a Zoom call or enjoying the ultimate visuals with your Netflix binge, the Zenbook S 14 has you covered.

An Ultrabook for the Ultimate Life Companion

Being able to rely on your laptop for usage when you need it is an aspect of portability we all require. With its 72Wh battery, the Zenbook S 14 can provide 27 hours of continuous video playback. It can power your lifestyle without reaching for the charger for hours, liberating users with an extended battery life.

When you need to recharge, ASUS has you covered with its fast-charging technology. It can charge up to 60% of the battery capacity in just 49 minutes, allowing users to keep going for a few more hours through the day in a beat.

Despite its ultraportable build, the laptop still features an array of I/O ports for your convenience. This includes the Thunderbolt 4, which doubles as a charging port and powers your external devices when needed. With its large 16:10 touchpad with enabled smart gestures, it provides intuitive navigation and ease of use while also including built-in security features for professionals to keep their data safe.

A Glimpse into the Future of Laptops – Pricing and Availability

The ASUS Zenbook S 14 will land on South African shores on Heritage Day, 24 September 2024. It’s set to make waves in the industry among tech enthusiasts looking for the ultimate in mobility, power and efficiency. Featuring all the tools for the ultimate workhorse and AI-driven features, the laptop offers a glimpse into the future of the ultrabook laptop.

With South Africans embracing the future that is increasingly being defined by digital transformation, devices like the Zenbook S 14 showcase how AI can enhance our daily lives. Offering intuitive solutions and performance benefits that change the way we solve complex tasks to simplify our lifestyles is an important aspect of delivery next-generation technology. Whether you’re looking to boost your productivity or enhance your creativity, the ASUS Zenbook S 14 is able to deliver whatever you ask of it.

The laptop retails for R35,999 and will be available online at the ASUS eShop and at Evetech. It will also launch in-store at Incredible in the final quarter of 2024.