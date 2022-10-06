Whether you’re a gamer or businessman, wanting the best performance from your laptop is a shared need. ASUS has been pushing its performance and battery life on its laptops in recent years. The company showcased its drive towards continuous improvement in this regard. Partnering with Intel, it showcased its this at the ASUS Intel Performance Day event.

Related: ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Hands-On – First Impressions Last

The event itself was hosted at Pilanesberg, where ASUS South Africa hosted a group of tech media to provide a rundown on the above-mentioned. While it has been delivering enhancements on its project range over the past few years, it has seen year-on-year growth as a result.

A few of these growth stats include the following:

20% year-on-year growth from 2020 to 2021

68% OLED laptop market share globally

94% OLED laptop market share in South Africa

2 million units in the creator laptop category

Voted #1 in OLED laptop brand segment worldwide

As part of the study conducted through a worldwide survey*, ASUS concluded a list of top features that every user requires from their laptop purchase. The first of these is price. However, what was surprising in the next set of key requirements is that performance is a top priority. In each of the leading countries for laptop sales around the world, performance factored as the key aspect in at least 70% of respondents.

Thereafter, factors such as battery life, display quality and build quality, in that order, rounded off the top five requirements.

* Survey: The survey was conducted by KANTAR, having asked more than 11,000 participants about their preferences when buying a laptop.

Related: ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo (UX8402ZE) Review – Everything Enhanced

Powered by Intel Evo

ASUS’ performance and battery gains have been largely thanks to its close partnership with Intel. Thanks to this partnership, ASUS is a certified Intel Evo partner with many of its laptops having achieved this certification, providing the best in performance to its consumers.

What is Intel Evo? Simply put, it is a certification, or badge, which is awarded to laptops that pass Intel’s strict requirements. These specifications have been specifically made for laptops that prioritise on-the-go productivity. There is a set criterion to meet these standards.

Related: ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 (2022) Review – Incredible Performance

ASUS Laptop Performances Gains

The ASUS Intel Performance Day highlighted areas where the brand has made huge strides in delivering on performance. Using Intel’s 12th-Gen Core H series processors makes all this possible. Compared to the 11th-gen Intel Core processors, there is a lot more value for money. One indicator of this is the comparison between the 11th-gen Core i9 (11900H) and the 12th-gen Core i7 (12700H). Here, the latter outperforms the higher-end model from the previous generation.

Further to these processing comparisons, there is also very little power consumption difference between the Intel P28 CPU and the, more powerful, Intel H45 CPU. While the chipsets themselves have done a lot to manage these gains, ASUS has spent a lot of time and resources on in-house R&D when it comes to cooling. This is a major factor when it comes to performance and battery life.

One key aspect of this is thermal design. ASUS has continued to produce better-performing cooling systems. Using enhanced fan design and its vapour chamber on the inside, along with airflow control through to the exterior, it has seen superior performances in this regard over competitors. In the past three years, the brand has developed and improved its fans for better results.

Additionally, it improved its motors that run the fans. Not only are they more powerful but also consume less power. With its dual vent system, it runs a lot cooler. Furthermore, the improved heat pipes dissipate the heat along with a 15% improved airflow rate.

Lastly, through its MyASUS and Armoury Crate software, users can optimise performance and cooling. One standout feature is the silent running mode, measuring 0db for the quietest performances for regular tasks.

For more on the above-mentioned ASUS and Intel collaboration, or to purchase your next ASUS product, visit the official website at ASUS.com.