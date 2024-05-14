Asher Angel stood out as the best actor in both Shazam! and its sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, with the possibility of him outgrowing his role in the upcoming DC lineup, there’s speculation about Asher Angel’s potential involvement in a new project as Nightwing.

Asher Angel As Billy Batson

Having kickstarted his acting journey at the tender age of 5 with a role in Jolene (2008) and later gaining recognition as a Disney star through Andi Mack (2017-2019), this young actor hit the jackpot when he landed the role of Billy Batson in the DCEU’s Shazam! in 2019, just at the age of 17. His portrayal earned him a nomination for the Saturn Awards for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. Following this success, he reprised his role in the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, in 2023.

Despite Asher Angel’s commendable performance, some fans felt that the franchise had peaked and there might not be space for him to continue portraying Billy Batson. The character’s youthful essence is crucial for Shazam’s charm to resonate, and as Angel grows older, he naturally moves away from that persona.

However, this departure from the role doesn’t signify the end of opportunities in the DC universe for Asher Angel. There might be another character perfectly tailored to his talents in the revamped DCU.

DC Studios’ Teen Titans

Since further information about James Gunn’s Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy) has dropped, including a first look at David Corenswet’s Superman suit, rumours continue about the next project coming to the DC Universe slate. While we knew that DC was already working on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, news has been circling that the screenwriter working on the movie, Ana Nogueira, is also penning the script for the upcoming Teen Titan movie.

This upcoming project wouldn’t be the first time that DC has attempted to bring the Teen Titans to the live-action DC Universe, but previous attempts have notoriously failed. The hope is high that this upcoming project will be different from attempts in the past, mainly because it could be the perfect platform to introduce Nightwing.

Asher Angel Teases Playing Nightwing

Asher Angel’s tweet on X is about as subtle as teasers go. What other reason would he possibly have for posting a random GIF of Nightwing on his feed? Fans have taken to understanding that he is not only confirming that Teen Titans is the next movie on the slate but that he will be starring as Nightwing.

For those who don’t know, Nightwing, also known as Dick Grayson, is a skilled acrobat and martial artist who, after serving as Batman’s first sidekick Robin, adopts the identity of Nightwing. As Nightwing, he fights crime in Gotham City and beyond, using his agility, intellect, and combat prowess to uphold justice.

This isn’t just a chance for Asher Angel to shift from portraying a character’s ordinary identity to embodying the superhero persona; it also mirrors Nightwing’s evolution from Batman’s protege to a fully-fledged hero in his own regard.

What do you make of Asher Angel’s tease that he might be playing Nightwing next?