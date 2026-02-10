Apple TV+ clearly likes a good sea story, because Greyhound is getting a sequel and the cameras are already rolling in Australia. Tom Hanks returns as Captain Krause, and he isn’t only showing up to bark orders over crashing waves. He wrote the screenplay again.

Back in July 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic shuffle, Greyhound hit Apple TV+ and turned into a surprise monster for the streamer. Apple said it pulled viewership on the level of a big summer theatrical release, and it became the platform’s largest opening weekend release at the time. Not bad for a film that was meant to launch on the big screen before COVID messed with everyone’s calendars.

The movie kept sliding around, delayed from 2018 to 2019, then landing on streaming on July 10, 2020, almost three years after production wrapped. It still managed to set viewership records and score an Oscar nomination for Best Sound.

Image Credit: Apple TV

The first film followed Krause, a longtime Navy veteran and first-time captain, charged with guarding a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and supplies across the Atlantic during World War II. No air cover. Three escort ships. Nazi U-boats. An ocean stretch called “the Black Pit.” It pulled inspiration from the Battle of the Atlantic, during the early months of America’s alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces.

The Greyhound sequel shifts gears after Normandy and trades the North Atlantic for the Pacific Theater, tracking Krause and the crew as they try to swing the war in the Allies’ favor. Aaron Schneider returns to direct, Gary Goetzman returns to produce, and Stephen Graham returns as Charlie Cole. Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue also reprise their roles, while newcomer Jack Patten joins the crew. Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund is backing the production, and 2027 now looks like the smart bet for release.

Sounds like Apple Studios has Greyhound 2 moving full steam ahead.

