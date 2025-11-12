FX isn’t done with chest-bursting horror just yet. Alien: Earth is officially coming back for another season. Variety confirmed that Noah Hawley’s ambitious reimagining of the Alien franchise has been renewed for Season 2, with production kicking off in London in 2026. The first season was shot in Thailand, which, if you’ve seen the series, feels like the perfect humid playground for corporate greed, body horror, and hybrid children questioning their existence.

And speaking of hybrids, Hawley isn’t slowing down either. The showrunner just inked a new overall deal with FX and Disney Entertainment Television worth nine figures. FX chairman John Landgraf couldn’t stop singing Hawley’s praises, saying, “It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future.”

Landgraf added, “Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories— and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary.”

Season 1 of Alien: Earth dropped in August and surprised everyone by being equal parts terrifying and weirdly emotional. The show features Sydney Chandler as Wendy, the first hybrid prototype, a robotic body powered by the consciousness of a dying child. Yeah, that’s Hawley’s version of Peter Pan. As he told Vanity Fair, “I had this Peter Pan idea, and I thought, well, where in the first two movies is any of this?” Turns out it was hiding in plain sight.

That’s what hooked Hawley. “You have this adult acting like a child, and this child acting wiser than all of the adults,” he said. The result is Alien: Earth’s very own Lost Boys, synthetic children in adult bodies trying to survive between capitalism, corporate-created AI, and acid-blooded monsters.

The show doesn’t shy away from its influences. Boy Kavalier, the CEO behind the Hybrid tech, is Hawley’s Peter Pan stand-in. Only instead of whisking kids to Neverland, he’s uploading their minds into robots. “It became clear that the CEO who invents this hybrid technology should be the Peter Pan character himself in Boy Kavalier,” Hawley explained. Even the cast got into the spirit. Samuel Blenkin, who plays one of the Lost Boys, revealed, “I fought really hard for the bare feet… and I realized I hadn’t worn a pair of shoes for the whole shoot.” Method acting or just bad footwear planning? You decide.

For Hawley, the show’s emotional center comes down to perspective. “The best way to explore that is to look at the adult human world through the eyes of a child,” he said. And through Wendy’s eyes, humanity looks both fragile and frighteningly ambitious.

When asked about the renewal, Hawley was clearly eager to keep exploring. “I’m thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television,” he said. With Ridley Scott still serving as executive producer, and FX throwing serious money behind the next chapter, Alien: Earth isn’t just back—it’s evolving.

