In Hollywood, some actors burn out with a string of flops, while others vanish right after a breakout hit. It isn’t always rejection or scandal—sometimes it’s choice. A young star might crave a normal life, or an adult actor might grow tired of the politics and backstabbing of Hollywood. And then there are those who get typecast so hard that the industry just stops seeing them. Here are 10 young actors who left the spotlight after one defining role.

Camren Bicondova – Gotham’s Young Selina Kyle

Image Credit: Fox

Camren Bicondova played Selina Kyle on Gotham for five seasons, earning a 2015 Saturn Award nomination. She didn’t return for the series finale in 2019, and her next notable role was the 2024 Tubi zombie film Festival of the Dead. Bicondova also opened an açaí bar in Los Angeles with filmmaker Alejandro Soto. Speaking to IGN in 2024, she said, “In 20 years, I’m still going to be talking about it… that show changed my life. I will continue talking about it forever.” Sometimes, leaving the limelight doesn’t mean fading into obscurity—it just means a new chapter.

Taylor Dooley – Lavagirl Failed To Get Other Roles

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Taylor Dooley starred as Lavagirl in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D (2005). Unlike co-star Taylor Lautner, Dooley struggled to find work after a growth spurt at age 13, making her look older than her roles required. She wrote on IMDb, “After a few years… I decided to take some time away.” Dooley later studied psychology in college and started a family. Her only major return to acting came in the 2020 sequel We Can Be Heroes. Sometimes Hollywood’s timing just doesn’t line up, no matter how much talent you have.

Carrie Henn – Aliens’ Newt Who Chose Teaching

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Carrie Henn played Newt in Aliens, protecting Ripley from Xenomorphs in one of the franchise’s most beloved films. After 1986, she retired from acting to become an elementary school teacher and start a family. Acting wasn’t her passion; teaching was. Discovered in England while her family was stationed there, Henn told AvPGalaxy, “I contemplated going back into doing something with acting… but I wanted to be a normal child.” Her single role left a lasting impression on fans, proving that one performance can cement an actor in pop culture forever—even if the rest of their career goes elsewhere.

Justin Cooper – The Boy Who Tamed Jim Carrey in Liar Liar

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Justin Cooper, best remembered as Max Reede in Liar Liar (1997), made lawyers everywhere squirm when his character wished his dad could only tell the truth. Cooper debuted on Full House and had recurring TV roles in Brother’s Keeper and All About Us, plus films like The Magnificent Seven and Dennis 2: Dennis Strikes Again. He stopped acting as a teenager, last appearing on The Practice in 2003. Now 33, Cooper sports glasses, a beard, and a sensible haircut. He works as a sports junkie and executive producer at FoxSports, leaving the floppy-haired, truth-cursing child star in the past.

Danny Lloyd – The Shining’s Telepathic Kid Who Chose Biology Over Hollywood

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Danny Lloyd terrified audiences in The Shining as young Danny Torrance. After one more acting credit, he stepped away from the screen. In 2017, he told The Guardian, “I wouldn’t say it was upsetting… It got kind of boring. Then I had to tell my parents that I was ready to quit.” He became a biology professor at a Kentucky community college and raised four children. Fun fact: Lloyd wasn’t allowed to see the full movie until five years after filming. Far from traumatized, he says acting on The Shining was a fluid, enjoyable experience.

Angus T. Jones – From Two and a Half Men to Normal Life

Image Credit: CBS

Angus T. Jones played Jake Harper for ten seasons before leaving Two and a Half Men due to religious beliefs. He later returned for the finale but largely avoided Hollywood. Studying at the University of Colorado gave him “a normal existence,” he told People. In 2016, he started a live events company with Justin Combs, though its current status is unclear. Jones also released a single in 2020 and appeared in web series like Horace and Pete. Early sitcom fame didn’t translate to a lasting Hollywood career, but he seems content with the life he’s built outside the spotlight.

Peter Ostrum – Charlie Bucket Who Loved Horses More Than Fame

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Peter Ostrum became Charlie Bucket in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Paramount offered him a three-picture deal, but Ostrum walked away, choosing veterinary medicine instead. He attended Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and dedicated his life to helping animals. Speaking to the American Veterinary Medical Association, he said, “Acting was fine, but I wanted something more steady… and the key is to find something that you love doing.” Ostrum’s choice shows that Hollywood isn’t the only path to a fulfilling career—and sometimes a life with horses beats one with red carpets.

Kiami Davael – Lavender From Matilda Becomes Documentary Filmmaker

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Kiami Davael charmed audiences as Lavender in Matilda and stepped away from acting by 2000 after appearances on Moesha, In the House, and Grown Ups. Now 38, she’s producing a one-hour documentary, The Story of Kiami Davael, exploring her journey from child star to adult. The project includes interviews with her Matilda co-stars, behind-the-scenes stories, and a look at the film’s lasting legacy. Davael told Carvd N Stone, “I did take some time off, I went to college and got my bachelor’s degree in psychology… so it’s time to leave my mark.” Fans get a full perspective on the woman behind Lavender.

Ariana Richards – Lex From Jurassic Park Who Found a New Canvas

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Ariana Richards played Lex in Jurassic Park (1993) and captured hearts navigating dinosaur chaos. She acted through her teen years but never recaptured that level of fame. Now 45, Richards channels her creativity into painting while still keeping a nostalgic connection to her iconic role. Recently, she visited Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the Jurassic World ride, posting videos on X (formerly Twitter) capturing her excitement. She shared, “Incognito at the park!! Did any of you take the Jurassic World plunge on Monday??” Richards proves that stepping away from Hollywood doesn’t mean leaving the world you helped shape behind.

Jake Lloyd – From Anakin Skywalker to Life Away from the Spotlight

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Jake Lloyd shot to global fame as young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999). At just five years old, his face was everywhere—billboards, cereal boxes, magazines—and he made countless appearances at festivals and events. The intensity of that fame took a toll. Lloyd dropped out of college in 2008 due to bullying and media harassment, and a recent Scripps News interview with his mother highlighted ongoing mental health struggles. He hasn’t returned to acting, serving as a cautionary tale for parents managing child talent in a high-pressure industry.

