Raiders of the Lost Ark turns 45 this year. And the woman who made Marion Ravenwood one of cinema’s greatest heroines? She’s still very much in the game.

Fans of the Indiana Jones franchise will recognize Karen Allen’s smile anywhere. It melted the heart of Harrison Ford’s Indy and audiences across the globe. Pair that smile with Marion Ravenwood’s bravery, and her ability to keep up with Jones’ fighting and one-liners, and you’ve got one of the coolest characters in film. She was a heroine who could’ve easily gotten her own adventures in spin-offs, so why did Allen disappear for so long? Well, she didn’t.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Allen, who started her career in fashion (studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology), never really planned to be a huge star. The acting bug just came knocking after she pivoted to theatre at George Washington University.

Still in the ’80s, she was one of the biggest stars around. Cruising (1980) with Al Pacino. Shoot the Moon (1982). Starman (1984). Then Scrooged (1988) with Bill Murray, which many still watch on repeat every year. “That’s kinda great, that’s fun to be a part of something that becomes tradition for a yearly celebration,” Allen said in 2018.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Still, Marion Ravenwood is her biggest role to date. And thankfully, after skipping Temple of Doom (1984) and The Last Crusade (1989), she returned in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) and then again in Dial of Destiny (2023), though not as much as she expected. “I had thought that I would be majorly a part of the film,” she admitted, “but I was really happy that they came back together in the end.”

In her own personal life, Allen probably made choices that surprised most of Hollywood. She stepped away from the screen in the ’90s after marrying Kale Browne and raising her son, Nicholas, born in 1990. “I had all these possibilities thrust on me at such a young age,” she said, “and when I had a child, I had to stand on my own two feet and figure out who I was.”

Her son, Nicholas, is now 35, and actually went on to win Chopped in 2016.

As for Allen herself, these days, she splits her time between acting, theatre work in Massachusetts, and running Karen Allen Fiber Arts. “They’re all things that I have a deep fascination for,” she said.

And yes, she’s still appearing in movies. In fact, in 2026, she’s set to appear in Other Mommy alongside Jessica Chastain.

Nearly 45 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, Karen Allen’s Marion Ravenwood seems as much a part of the Indiana Jones franchise as Harrison Ford’s Indy. “What can I say? We have a lot of fun together,” she told PEOPLE, responding to working on the films.

45 years on, Marion Ravenwood still doesn’t need rescuing. And neither does Karen Allen.

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