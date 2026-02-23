More than just a label, a name is a brand in Hollywood. That said, just like any brand, names are often prone to reinvention to appeal to larger audiences. That explains why so many actors choose to use aliases or alternate names when they finally make it big – or even before that, in some cases. Here are 10 actors and actresses who, quite literally, reinvented their identities for the silver screen.

10. Kit Harington

Image Credit: HBO Max

Much like his Game of Thrones character, Christopher Catesby Harington grew up without knowing his birth name. When he was 11, he finally learned that his real name was Christopher, but he stuck with Kit for its simplicity and personal connection.

9. Olivia Wilde

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Born in a family of writers, House M.D.’s Olivia Wilde chose her professional surname as a way to honor her fellow Irish playwright, Oscar Wilde. She was born Olivia Jane Cockburn.

8. Emma Stone

Image Credit: Disney

When Emily Stone tried to register with the SAG, she found out that there was already another actress with the same name as hers. To avoid confusion and adhere to SAG rules, Emily changed her name to Emma Stone.

7. Reese Witherspoon

Image Credit: Fox

Born Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, the Legally Blonde actress chose to keep things snappy with “Reese”, her mother’s maiden name. She picked her alias when she made her debut in The Man in the Moon.

6. Vin Diesel

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Though the name fits perfectly for the Fast & Furious lead, Vin Diesel created his stage name using his real last name, Vincent, and picked “Diesel” to look tougher when he was working as a bouncer. His real full name is Mark Sinclair Vincent.

5. Whoopi Goldberg

Image Credit: IMDB

Known for her, let’s say, “troubled digestion,” Caryn Elaine Johnson picked a stage name that sounded theatrical and encapsulated her humor, thus coming up with “Whoopi Goldberg”.

4. Charlie Sheen

Image Credit: IMDB

Charlie followed his father’s steps and changed the “Estevez” surname for a more Anglophone-sounding one to broaden his appeal. Sheen’s complete Spanish name is Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez – quite a far cry from just “Charlie”.

3. Jamie Foxx

Image Credit: IMDB

Back when he was still performing stand-up routines for a living, Eric Marlon Bishop noticed something: women were called up on stage before men. He decided to pick a gender-neutral name that would get him noticed, while also honoring one of his favorite comedians, Redd Foxx.

2. Joaquin Phoenix

Image Credit: Facebook

Childhood wasn’t easy for the Phoenix brothers, Joaquin and River. Born Joaquin Rafael Bottom, the entire Bottom family changed their last names to “Phoenix” to symbolize rebirth after leaving the Children of God (later renamed Family International) cult.

1. Marilyn Monroe

Image Credit: TCM

Perhaps one of the most famous stage names ever conceived, “Marilyn Monroe” was the alias of Norma Jeane Mortenson. Norma picked “Marilyn” due to its exotic and distinguished aura, while “Monroe” was her mother’s maiden name, effectively connecting her upbringing with her glamorous acting career.

