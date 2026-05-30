Kelly LeBrock walked away from Hollywood, Steven Seagal, and a nanny affair that made tabloid history. Now she’s running cattle alone in the Santa Ynez Valley and she looks really great doing it.

John Hughes’ Weird Science is the kind of movie that could only have been made in the ’80s. Everything from the raunchy humor to the main theme performed by Danny Elfman’s Oingo Boingo is the kind of mix that could only come from that dazzling decade – and so was Kelly LeBrock.

A literal dream come true, LeBrock’s character, Lisa, became the first crush of many young guys who grew up watching movies such as Weird Science or The Woman in Red. Here’s how Kelly LeBrock has been holding up these years, and how she manages to look just as gorgeous today as she did back in the day.

Kelly LeBrock’s Big-Screen Breakthrough: The Woman in Red and Weird Science

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

It’s easy to see how LeBrock immediately became an 80s fashion icon; she had the looks and the personality to captivate audiences with her idealized roles. She had her silver-screen debut in 1984’s The Woman in Red, a Gene Wilder comedy that proved that LeBrock also had outstanding comedic timing.

The next year, Weird Science turned her into a mainstream icon. The movie had that captivating sci-fi comedy charm that was very much in vogue, even if it wasn’t the commercial success that producers expected at the time.

Kelly LeBrock and Steven Seagal: Nine Years of Abuse and a Devastating Affair

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In 1984, LeBrock married Victor Drai, a film producer. The couple divorced in 1986 – but before that, LeBrock met who would become her second husband: Steven Seagal. Though her marriage to Drai ended on amicable terms, her relationship with Seagal was highly controversial, to say the least.

Despite being married for nine years, Seagal proved to be a nightmare for LeBrock. In a relationship that she described as “stormy,” LeBrock mentions that she dealt with significant abuse and trauma during her time with Seagal. That also includes the very high-profile affair Seagal established with the family’s nanny, Arissa Wolf.

Kelly LeBrock Today: Ranch Life, Three Kids, and Walking Away From Hollywood

LeBrock’s tough marriage to Seagal really soured her on Hollywood, but she didn’t completely walk away from acting. Since their divorce in 1996, she’s still been involved in a few films and documentaries, but the Hollywood lifestyle just wasn’t something LeBrock wanted for her anymore.

She moved to a ranch in California’s Santa Ynez Valley, where she takes care of cattle, dogs, and chickens, all by herself. The actress, who now has three children and four grandchildren, decided that she would rather have a family over the glam of the Hollywood hustle. Judging by how she’s managed to stay radiant after all these years, it would be easy to say that she made the right decision.

Nowadays, LeBrock confesses she’s a bit of a “recluse,” dedicating most of her free time to ranch duties. She also mentions that she hasn’t owned a television “in over two decades.” It took a few years and some undeniably stormy marriages for LeBrock to find her true calling, but it’s nice to hear that, just like Lisa in Weird Science, LeBrock found her happiness in the end, even if she was away from the eyes of the mainstream.

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