Have you ever wondered how much you could make if you sold your old comics or pondered what the most valuable comic books in the world are? The resale of old or rare comics is big business in the industry, with some sales reaching millions of dollars. Comics are unique in the world of collectables because they combine art, storytelling, and nostalgia into a powerful blend of cultural significance.

10. Uncanny X-Men #1 (Marvel)

Published: 1 September, 1963

Writer: Stan Lee

Penciller: Jack Kirby

Value: $810,000 (2021)

The book is where it all began, and the first issue features Dr. Xavier and his mutants. The origin story of Xavier and his five original X-Men, Angel, Cyclops, Beast, Iceman, and Jean Gray, face off against Magneto for the very first time. The series wasn’t an instant hit and eventually went on hiatus from 1970 until 1975—the publication of Giant-Size X-Men #1 rekindled interest in the series.

The X-Men’s popularity across comics, television and film meant that Uncanny X-Men #1 would be in high demand. Jack Kirby and Stan Lee were on a high. The duo was riding a wave of success with the Fantastic Four and soon after created many other iconic heroes. Lee was tired of developing new powers for each character and decided to turn his new team of heroes into mutants instead.

9. Fantastic Four #1 (Marvel)

Published: 1 November 1961

Writer: Stan Lee

Penciller: Jack Kirby

Value: $1.500 000 (2022)

Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), Invisible Girl (Susan “Sue” Storm), Human Torch (Jonathan “Johnny” Storm), and Thing (Benjamin “Ben” Grimm) make their debut in Marvel’s Fantastic Four. The popularity of these characters and their comic book ushered in the Marvel Age of Comics, often dominating their once superior rival, DC Comics.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby revolutionized the industry by grounding these characters in New York and letting readers experience their day-to-day lives with their ups and downs. It’s also the first time we are introduced to many other classic characters and villains like Mole Man and Giganto. Stan Lee was commissioned to create a superhero team that was similar to DC’s Justice League.

Lee was also tired of using the same formula for each comic book. Instead of creating comics just for kids with one-dimensional characters that fight bad guys, Lee decided to flesh out the Fantastic Four and give them real personalities.

8. All-Star Comics #8 (DC)

Published: 10 December 1941

Writer: William Moulton Marston & Gardner Fox

Penciller: Everett E. Hibbard

Value: $1.620 000 (2022)

All-Star Comics was originally published by All American Comics, one of two companies that would eventually become DC Comics. Issue #8 was the first appearance of Wonder Woman. The book’s success ensured that Wonder Woman had her solo series shortly after.

Wonder Woman also joined the Justice Society, a precursor to the Justice League, by All-Star Comics #11. Hawkgirl was the first female superhero in comics, but Wonder Woman is generally seen as the main character that spawned the inclusion of female superheroes alongside their male counterparts.

This comic has been undervalued for many years. Still, due to the character’s popularity in director Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman films and Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the demand for Wonder Woman comics and All-Star Comics #8 has skyrocketed.

7. Detective Comics #27 (DC)

Published: May 1939

Writer: Bill Finger

Penciller: Bob Kane

Value: $1.740 000 (2021)

The comic that saw the first appearance of Batman and Bruce Wayne. This prized book has been one of the so-called holy grails of comics. Bob Kane and Bill Finger teamed up to create the character of Batman. Kane was asked by National Allied Publications, an early version of DC Comics, to create another superhero because of the success of National’s other famous character, Superman, who appeared regularly in Action Comics.

Bill Finger said that Kane modelled his original Batman on Superman, giving the character red tights, including a mask and batwings. Finger, however, suggested Kane change the red tights and replace the mask with a cowl, as well as suggesting Kane remove the stiff wigs and replace them with a cape.

Detective Comics #27 starts with the comic debut of Commissioner Jim Gordon. The police officer is joined by playboy socialite Bruce Wayne, who visits the commissioner at the crime scene of a murdered man named Lambert, who is the co-owner of Apex Chemical Corp. and whose son at first is believed to have knifed the man to death. Donning his disguise as Batman, Wayne tracks down Lambert’s real murderer: his greedy business partner who was killing fellow co-owners to gain control of their company.

6. Batman #1 (DC)

Published: July 1940

Writer: Bill Finger

Penciler: Bob Kane

Value: $2,220 000 (2021)

Batman’s character proved so popular that DC released the Caped Crusaders self-titled series the following year after he debuted in Detective Comics #27. The book also featured Batman’s famous sidekick, Robin, first introduced in Detective Comics #38. Bill Finger, Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson created Robin. Finger has said that Robin was Batman’s Watson from Sherlock Holmes. Robin was a way for Batman to have someone to talk to.

Batman #1 is also historic for the debut appearances of Joker and Catwoman. No one, especially Batman’s creators, could have conceived how popular the character would be. Audiences’ enduring fascination with the Caped Crusader climaxed with his appearance in many recent Batman films. The popularity of the films led to Batman comics reaching exceptionally high resale value.

5. Marvel Comics #1 (1939)

Published: November 10, 1939

Writer: Ben Thompson

Penciler: Frank Paul

Value: $2,400 000

One of the most expensive comics ever and published in October 1939, the first-ever Marvel Comic included the first appearance of Carl Burgos’ android superhero, the Human Torch. Marvel Comics #1 made the Human Torch so famous that he received his own series. The character eventually fell out of favour with the public after the Golden Age but was repurposed by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby to become Johnny Storm from the Fantastic Four.

Marvel Comics #1 also featured the first official debut of Namor the Sub-Mariner in an ongoing series. Namor was created by Bill Everett, who stated that his inspiration for creating this character was Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” (1798). Everett was also inspired to create Namor because Carl Burgos created the Human Torch, and Everett wanted to play off the notion of fire and water.

4. Captain America Comics #1 (1941)

Published: March 10, 1941

Writer: Jack Kirby

Penciller: Jack Kirby

Cover Artist: Jack Kirby

Value: $3,120 000 (2022)

In 1940, writer Joe Simon came up with the idea for Captain America and created a sketch of the costumed character, and his story resulted in the fourth most valuable of all comic books to this day. “I wrote the name ‘Super American’ at the bottom of the page,” Simon said in his autobiography and then decided:

“No, it didn’t work. There were too many “Supers” around. “Captain America” had a good sound to it. There weren’t a lot of captains in comics. It was as easy as that. The boy companion was simply named Bucky, after my friend Bucky Pierson, a star on our high school basketball team.”

3. Action Comics #1 (1938)

Published: June 1938

Writer: Jerry Siegel

Penciler: Joe Shuster

Value: $3,550,000 (2022)

“Superman, Champion of the Oppressed”. Action Comics #1 needs no introduction. It features the first appearance of Superman. Even if you have a bad copy of Action Comics #1, it is worth the money. Action Comics #1 is one of the most valuable comic books ever and might return to the top spot in the near future. On August 24, 2014, a graded copy by CGC was sold on eBay for $3,207,852; it was the first comic book sold for over $3 million for a single original copy. It’s easy to see why this is the third most valuable of all comic books currently.

2. Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962)

Published: August 10, 1962

Writer: Stan Lee

Penciler: Steve Ditko

Value: $3,600,000 (2022)

Amazing Fantasy #15 is the title that introduced the popular superhero character Spider-Man to the world. Spider-Man was created by Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko. In numerous interviews, Lee has recalled how Amazing Fantasy had been slated for cancellation. So with nothing to lose, publisher Martin Goodman reluctantly agreed to allow him to introduce Spider-Man, a new kind of superhero – one who would be a teenager, but not a sidekick, and one who would have every man’s doubts, neuroses and money problems. Spider-Man’s popularity across media formats and his successful films like Spider-Man: No Way Home have hype-driven sales of Amazing Fantasy through the roof. This is the second most valuable of all comic books currently.

1. Superman #1 (1939)

Published: Summer 1939

Writer: Jerome ‘Jerry’ Siegel

Penciler: Joe Shuster

Value: $5,300,000 (2022)

Superman finally beat himself by surpassing Action Comics #1 for the top spot. The bid on this rare comic peaked at an astronomical $ 5,300,000, setting a new record for a single comic book sale at auction. In the early 1940s, Superman comics were so popular that they sold over a million copies a month. The Man of Steel introduced the world to the superhero genre and became the bedrock for all future comics in DC and Marvel. Coming in at such an exorbitant price, it’s easy to see why it is the most valuable of comic books.

Do you own any of the most valuable comic books? If you do, visiting eBay or your local comic book store might be worth checking their value.