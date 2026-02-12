Hollywood loves a redemption arc, but off-screen it often writes stranger scripts. Since the 1970s, when fringe movements began courting actors in their 30s searching for clarity, celebrity faith has doubled as PR strategy and personal therapy. Pop stars in their early 20s traded stadium applause for “answers” behind guarded doors. It wasn’t fringe gossip. It was networking with incense.

Money didn’t fix the panic attacks. Fame didn’t quiet the insomnia. So belief became the new accessory. Contracts replaced prayers. Loyalty came with NDAs. You can roll your eyes, sure. But when the spotlight fades at 2 a.m., even Hollywood’s elite start looking for something that doesn’t need a publicist.

Scientology — Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Elisabeth Moss, Danny Masterson…

Image Credit: IMDB

Yes, we all knew this one was coming. Tom Cruise has been a vocal defender of Scientology since the early 2000s. While some still contest whether or not Scientology is even a “cult” or a modern religion, the reality is that L. Ron Hubbard’s movement has been involved in some shady business over the years, including allegedly covering for Masterson’s sexual crimes from 2003.

Erhard Seminars Training — Yoko Ono, Jeff Bridges, Raul Julia…

Image Credit: FX

Although not a “religious” cult in the strict sense, EST (later renamed to the more ominous-sounding The Forum) encouraged cult-like discipline among its members, promising a radical shift in how they experienced life. Avant-garde musicians like Yoko Ono and John Denver loved the concept and quickly embraced the movement’s rigorous teachings.

Breatharianism — Michelle Pfeiffer

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

It’s just as it says on the tin: “Breatharianism” was a fringe pseudoscientific movement that claimed humans don’t need food or that lousy water to survive—all they need is good ol’ life energy and sunlight. These dangerous practices swindled believers in the early 80s, and even celebrities like Michelle Pfeiffer were briefly seduced by the movement’s mystic teachings.

Kabbalah Centre — Madonna, Britney Spears, Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher

Image Credit: Mubi

Not to be confused with the traditional Jewish Kabbalah, the Kabbalah Centre attempts to reinvigorate Jewish mysticism for a modern age. Madonna was one of the Centre’s more prominent representatives, popularizing the movement’s distinguishable red string bracelet. Traditional Jewish scholars have shunned the movement, labeling it inauthentic and even “dangerous” to Jewish tradition.

Children of God (Later Family International) — Joaquin Phoenix, Rose McGowan

Image Credit: Facebook

While most celebrities willfully join cults in search of spiritual fulfillment (and maybe some financial incentives), some of them are born into them. Joaquin Phoenix’s entire family belonged to the Children of God movement after they became disillusioned with the cult’s abusive practices and bizarre sexual doctrines. Just like Phoenix, Rose McGowan was also born into the cult. Her family fled the Italian chapter of the CoG when Rose was just 9.

NXIVM — Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Grace Park…

Image Credit: Channel 4 Picture Publicity

Originally presented as one of those popular “self-actualization” programs Hollywood loves, NXIVM was actually a sex trafficking scam that turned women into slaves. Even its most high-profile members, like Smallville’s Allison Mack, were asked to provide “collateral” (nude pics) that could be used against them—just in case they suddenly decided to leave the cult.

R. Kelly’s Life — R. Kelly

Image Credit: YouTube /. R Kelly

Many would consider R. Kelly’s lifestyle one of the most deranged modern sex cults ever exposed. From controlling travel routines to bathroom use, Kelly ruled women in his life with an iron fist—and that would eventually be his downfall, as he was convicted in 2021 of racketeering and sex trafficking. Think he isn’t an actor? Have you seen Trapped in the Closet?

The Cult Of Jared Leto

Image Credit: Disney / Instagram

Jared Leto keeps feeding that “yes, this is a cult” vibe with Thirty Seconds to Mars fans rocking white robes on Mars Island. You pay big money, chant with The Echelon, and wonder if you joined a fan club or something else. Leto denies misconduct claims, yet curiosity keeps growing.

Bethany Joy Lenz

Image Credit: The WB

Bethany Joy Lenz went from 2003 One Tree Hill fame to handing control of her career and bank account to a pastor in Idaho. In her memoir, Dinner for Vampires Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!), she writes, “Living silently… I don’t know if that helps anyone.” She joked to Craig Sheffer that cults are “people in robes… drinking Kool-Aid.” After 10 years, a marriage inside the “family,” a daughter, and losing millions, she finally walked away in 2012 to rebuild her life.

Moral Re-Armament – Glenn Close

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

Glenn Close was only 7 when her dad moved the family to Switzerland for Moral Re-Armament. “It was basically a cult,” she said. Fifteen years there left her “psychologically traumatized,” still working on relationships. You learn your trigger points, like she says, and avoid situations that mess with connection.

RELATED: 10 Young Actors Who Vanished From Hollywood After One Big Breakout Role