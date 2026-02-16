The road to stardom isn’t easy for most, but some performers have even more than just the usual setbacks to face on their journey to becoming rich and famous. We’ve put together a list of 20 actors who have overcome their physical and mental disabilities to pursue their Hollywood dreams.

1. Anthony Mackie

Image Credit: IMDB

Like so many other creatives in the field, actor Anthony Mackie has dyslexia. Marvel’s new Captain America shared his early struggles with reading on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but also mentioned how it inspired him to pursue a career in acting.

2. Daniel Radcliffe

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was diagnosed with dyspraxia at the age of nineteen and sometimes struggles with tasks we all take for granted—something as simple as tying his shoelaces, for instance. But even the effects the disorder has on his motor and coordination skills couldn’t stop him from exploring his acting talents.

3. Danny Glover

Image Credit: IMDB

Seasoned actor Danny Glover has suffered from epileptic seizures since the age of fifteen. The Colour of Purple actor was able to control his episodes with medicine. So, the condition never dampened his long-lasting career.

4. Daryl Hannah

Image Credit: Facebook

You may remember Darryl Hannah as the tough Elle Driver from Kill Bill. But off-screen, her battle with autism left the blonde beauty feeling insecure and self-conscious. Hannah’s story takes a happy turn, as the actress has gained courage and confidence in her role as an environmental activist.

5. Emily Blunt

Image Credit: IMDB

It’s pretty hard for us to believe that the funny and charming Emily Blunt struggled with stuttering when she was a kid. The actress gives credit to one of her teachers for inspiring her to participate in a school play at the age of twelve. Of course, she eventually pursued a career in acting.

6. Gary Coleman

Image Credit: Peacock

For almost 25 years of his life, child star Gary Goleman, perhaps best known as Arnold Jackson in the TV series Diff’rent Strokes, lived without a kidney. At the age of two, Coleman was diagnosed with degenerative renal disease, which caused him to remain about 4’8″ throughout his life. Although he did receive a transplant when he was five years old, his body absorbed it in 1985. But that never stopped him from taking on numerous acting roles until his passing in 2010.

7. Greta Gerwig

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Greta Gerwig has been very open about her ADHD diagnosis. The actress and director shared that she had always had a lot of energy and an interest in everything as a kid. But there’s no surprise that it was matched with an equally active imagination.

8. Keira Knightley

Image Credit: IMDB

Keira Knightley’s parents picked up early on that she had trouble reading. They encouraged the Pride and Prejudice star to improve by agreeing to hire an agent to help launch her acting career. The rest is history.

9. Lena Dunham

Image Credit: Oscars

All-round creative Lena Dunham shared her diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in an Instagram post back in 2019. The rare disorder can lead to joint pain or dislocation that requires her to use a cane. But even though she may occasionally need a little help from her walking aid, it hasn’t stopped her from telling incredible stories through her work.

10. Megan Fox

Image Credit: XYZ Films

Raven-haired beauty Megan Fox’s “weird” clubbed thumbs have been the subject of much discussion among fans and news outlets. But the Transformers alum is far from embarrassed about her brachydactyly, a hereditary gene mutation that impairs bone growth. In fact, the actress believes she has more interesting flaws for people to focus on than her shorter-than-average thumbs.

11. Michael J. Fox

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Michael J. Fox was a veteran of the arts at a young age. But the Back to the Future star had to take a step back from his career after a diagnosis of young-onset Parkinson’s disease. His condition prompted him to open the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, and it has been a driving force in research since.

12. Millie Bobby Brown

Image Credit: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown was born with partial hearing loss and later lost all hearing in one ear. Still, the Stranger Things star has not let her disability hold her back. In fact, Brown claims that losing her hearing in one ear has taught her to do what she loves and not let others stop her.

13. Orlando Bloom

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Orlando Bloom struggled with reading and writing as a child and was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven. The actor had to work hard to overcome the challenges posed by his disability, but has still managed to round up a pretty impressive list of credits. Do we even need to mention his roles in The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean?

14. Peter Dinklage

Image Credit: HBO

Peter Dinklage was born with a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia. The Game of Thrones star has opened up about being stared at his whole life because of his height. But now he can attribute all those second glances to his overwhelming success.

15. Robin Williams

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Comedian and all-round funny guy Robin Williams suffered from Lewy body dementia. While the disease wasn’t diagnosed until after he died in 2014, his passing raised awareness about the mental health issues that go hand in hand with many neurodegenerative disorders.

16. Salma Hayek

Image Credit: IMDB

Salma Hayek overcame both learning and language barriers to become the megastar she is. Hayek overcame her dyslexia and followed her passion for acting and has opened many doors for Latina actresses because of it.

17. Selena Gomez

Image Credit: IMDB

Selena Gomez has had chemotherapy and a kidney transplant to help manage her widely known lupus condition. Even with all of her health scares, Gomez’s career has thrived.

18. Tom Cruise

Image Credit: IMDB

Tom Cruise was diagnosed with dyslexia at just seven years old. The learning disability even followed him into his early acting career. Thankfully, Tom overcame the learning handicap by using a study approach known as “Study Technology”, and now we get to watch him dangling from cliffs and jumping out of planes on the regular.

19. Whoopi Goldberg

Image Credit: IMDB

There are very few acclaimed awards that Whoopi Goldberg hasn’t added to her collection. We’re talking Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. But the actress had to overcome dyslexia to get where she is today.

20. Zach Braff

Image Credit: IMDB

Zach Braff from the TV show Scrubs has struggled with obsessive-compulsive disorder. The actor was able to overcome many of the behaviours associated with OCD thanks to therapy. Still, he has shared that the obsessive thoughts and anxiety stayed with him.

RELATED: 10 Celebrity Cults That Exist Today—and the Famous Actors Associated With Them