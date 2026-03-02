If there’s something we can all agree on, it’s that kids love spooky stuff. There’s simply no denying the appeal of haunted houses and scary stories, but we also can’t deny that some filmmakers definitely cross some lines when it comes to the horror genre (looking at you, Ari Aster.) Fortunately, not every horror film relies on guts and gore to scare: some of the best ones are even surprisingly family-friendly! These 10 films are perfect for younger horror fans (even if their parents might have to sleep with the lights on!)

10. Drag Me to Hell (2009)

The fact that this film is still considered PG-13 is almost baffling, considering the sheer amount of violence, gross-out setpieces, and questionable racial stereotypes on display. This twisted cautionary tale follows a meek but ambitious bank worker whose perfect life crumbles suddenly when an old woman curses her soul to eternal damnation.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Drag Me to Hell offers the same unique blend of comedy and bloody horror that made Evil Dead a horror must-watch… Only with even more disturbing scenes that never get graphical enough to warrant an R rating.

9. Tremors (1990)

It might be campy by modern standards, but the exciting blend of horror and action that Tremors offers never gets old. Starring a very young Kevin Bacon alongside Fred Ward, the movie follows the misadventures of two repairmen living in the quiet desert town of Perfection, Nevada.

Things get shaky all of a sudden when subterranean worm-like creatures disrupt the peace in Perfection, forcing the duo to become the town’s unlikeliest heroes.

8. The Gate (1987)

For some reason, practical effects are always scarier than their modern CGI counterparts. The Gate might not be as effectively scary for younger generations, but the impressive creature effects by Randall William Cook will be more than enough to appeal to younger horror fans.

A relic from the “family-friendly horror” trend of the ‘80s, The Gate is the perfect “gateway” horror flick to get your kids invested in the genre: no need to worry about risky scenes or excessive gore with this one at all.

7. Happy Death Day (2017)

It’s rare for a slasher flick not to get too gratuitous with its violence, but then again, Happy Death Day isn’t like most slashers. This Groundhog Day-inspired horror film focuses on an unlucky college student who gets trapped in a seemingly endless time loop where she always ends up dead.

The first Happy Death Day is more horror-focused than its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U. That one trades the slasher influences for a more sci-fi vibe. Still, it’s a solid duology that’s definitely worth a watch.

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)

While the second film was a bit of a letdown, the first Five Nights at Freddy’s is a surprisingly solid horror flick based on an already massively popular franchise. The movie expands on the games’ lore, with the same evil restaurant animatronics kids love and fear.

Now that A24 is turning the “Backrooms” creepypasta into a feature film, and Markiplier has realized his dream of bringing Iron Lung to the silver screen, it’s the perfect time to revisit one of the most anticipated horror video game movie adaptations ever made.

5. No One Will Save You (2023)

This alien abduction thriller features some of the most spine-tingling scares ever seen in a PG-13 flick. No One Will Save You builds tension masterfully well, in a movie that could be best described as “that creepy scene with the alien in Signs, but for an hour and a half.”

Directed by Brian Duffield, who’s currently working on a modern retelling of Jonah and the whale, No One Will Save You also explores some heavy subjects with surprising nuance, elevating from being just another jumpscare-rich horror flick.

4. Insidious (2010)

Movies like Insidious thrive on building tension and delivering satisfying jumpscares – without ever showing anything too explicit. In many ways, Insidious could be considered a precursor to The Conjuring, even if both franchises eventually co-existed thanks to Blumhouse’s complete domination of mainstream horror in the 2010s.

Before it turned into a massive, convoluted franchise full of time loops and parallel dimensions, Insidious was all about a young kid besieged by evil forces. And jumpscares. Lots and lots of jumpscares. Still as effective at scaring young audiences as it was sixteen years ago.

3. Poltergeist (1982)

It’s all fun and games for Poltergeist watchers until that one mirror scene comes up. There’s just no way a movie like this one could be PG-13 these days. Beyond the disturbing imagery and unsettling behind-the-scenes drama, Poltergeist has become a timeless classic thanks to its solid performances and Tobe Hooper’s bulletproof direction.

Based on a story written by Steven Spielberg, Poltergeist is more or less a “family-friendly” take on The Exorcist. Avoid the 2015 remake and stick with the 1982 original – it has more than earned its status as a horror classic.

2. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

The Goosebumps movie plays more like a campy adventure flick with some horror-inspired setpieces. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, however, is a solid, genuinely scary film that will haunt adults and teenagers in equal measure. André Øvredal directed the flick, with none other than Guillermo del Toro producing it.

You can see del Toro’s influence all over the movie’s disturbing creature designs. They really brought Stephen Gammell’s traumatizing illustrations to life in the best way possible.

1. Lights Out (2016)

Creepy, unsettling, and undeniably terrifying, Lights Out will force even the most grizzled horror veterans to sleep with their lights on. As the name implies, the movie focuses on a spirit that can only manifest itself when the lights go out. Based on an incredibly effective short film, Lights Out relies a little too heavily on its jumpscares, but the lack of excessively violent scenes makes it a positively haunting film that even younger viewers can enjoy.

