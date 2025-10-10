Most people will agree that the Oscars is in need of change. The last few years have been way too boring and movie fans are just not interested in watching the event anymore. Well, IFC Films might have just given the hosts a wild idea to get everyone watching agian. The indie studio has launched a full-on Oscar campaign for Indy, the dog from Good Boy, the horror film everyone’s talking about right now. So, if everything works out and they’re accepted, yes, a dog might just win an Academy Award in 2026.

In a deeply moving (and hilarious) open letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Indy himself (or at least his PR team) made a very convincing argument for animal actors to be recognized for awards. “Despite my critically acclaimed role in the recent film Good Boy — I have been deemed ineligible for the Best Actor category,” Indy writes. “Apparently, I am not a good enough boy for you.”

But, no, the campaign isn’t actually a big joke. Good Boy has been a huge success for the studio, and actually made $2.2 million in its opening weekend at the box office. And if you’re been keeping track, that’s the studio’s second-best debut ever, right behind Late Night with the Devil.

Critics and audiences are on Indy’s side, too. IndieWire called him “one of the most emotive actors of his generation,” which is a huge compliment considering his competition includes Timothée Chalamet. The trailer for Good Boy and the poster campaign that went along with it actually went viral back in July, getting over 100 million views across different social media platforms. What began as a small film release became a big release after audiences fell in love with the dog and the idea behind the film.

Image Credit: Shudder

Yes, Indy’s letter to the Oscars is part satire, but it’s also a genuine request for change at the Academy. “How many great performances must go overlooked before the Academy throws us a bone?” he asks. He even mentions some of Hollywood’s forgotten animal actors like Jed the wolf-dog from White Fang, the whale from Free Willy, and, of course, Babe, the pig who actually helped his film score a Best Picture nomination back in 1996.

Fans also appear to be completely on board with the idea. One Facebook user wrote, “I thought it was funny… but the more I think about it, there should be an animal actor category.” Another joked, “Ain’t no rule says a dog CAN’T win an Oscar! I propose a whole new awards series called The INDYs!” Others made fair points too, noting that while animals are trained through obedience and treats, it’s their human trainers and editors who shape the final performance. Still, few could deny that Indy’s screen presence deserves recognition. “This dog has more range and talent than anyone in Hollywood,” one comment read.

Image Credit: FYC

In his closing lines to the Academy, Indy delivers what might be the most eloquent Oscar campaign sign-off ever: “We ask that you stop lifting your leg on the contribution of myself and the many great animal actors whose work continues to go unrecognized.”

It’s really rare that a publicity stunt manages to be both funny and convincing, but IFC has pulled it off with this letter. But could Indy win an Oscar? You never know. The Oscars have to do something to draw viewers back. Maybe this is it.

