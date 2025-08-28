Hollywood is all about appearances. There’s hardly a leading lad or lady who doesn’t have flawless skin, perfect hair, and a million-dollar smile when walking the red carpet. But often the roles that made them famous aren’t quite as glamorous as their everyday lives. Sometimes winning an Oscar (or at least achieving cult status) means transforming into a character who is far from beautiful. Here is our list of ten actors who portray ugly characters on screen but are actually really beautiful.

1. Jaleel White in Family Matters

Back in the ’80s/’90s, most of us knew Jaleel White as the clumsy, lovelorn nerd from Family Matters. His character, Steve Urkel, wore oversized glasses and pants that were far too high, made only worse by his choice to accessorise with suspenders. It took Stephan Urquel, Steve’s suave alter ego, popping up in the fifth season of the hit TV show for fans to finally notice White’s good looks.

2. Colin Farrell in The Batman

You can hardly recognise Colin Farrell in his role as Oz Cobb. A thinning hair cap, scarred face prosthetics, and a heavily padded bodysuit transformed him into the infamous Penguin. The effect of all these alterations is so convincing that crew members didn’t even recognise him on the set. It may have been a far cry from his usual bad-boy, heartthrob image, but it earned him a spinoff series and a Golden Globe.

3. Bill Skarsgård in IT

There’s not a single Skarsgård brother who hasn’t been blessed with good looks. But Bill chose to hide the family genes under layers and layers of cakey clown makeup when he took on the role of the terrifying Pennywise in the 2017 film adaptation of Stephen King’s IT. Bill seems to be drawn to playing odd characters, having previously played Count Orlok in the newest Nosferatu adaptation and Eric Draven in The Crow.

4. Mae Whitman in The DUFF

Mae Whitman was cast as the ugly duckling of her group in the 2015 film The DUFF, but in reality, she’s anything but “fat” or “ugly”. Even the dungarees, messy locks, and lack of makeup didn’t really fool anyone.

5. Gwyneth Paltrow in Shallow Hal

With all her strict diets and exercise routines, it’s hard to imagine Gwyneth Paltrow ever weighing more than a feather. Yet, back in the early 2000s, audiences saw her in a whole new look as Rosemary Shanahan in Shallow Hal. The film hasn’t aged well, for obvious reasons, but the message was always intended to be that beauty goes beyond skin deep.

6. Gabourey Sidibe in Precious

Gabourey Sidibe made her acting debut in 2009 in the critically acclaimed film Precious. She plays a morbidly obese and illiterate teen who has been abused in the most heartbreaking ways by both her father and mother. The actress was given unflattering haircuts and wore little to no makeup throughout the film to emphasise the character’s difficult circumstances. In reality, Sidibe is nothing like her character; she is a beautiful and confident woman who has accepted her unique beauty and is, as they put it, living her best life.

7. Christina Ricci in Penelope

Christina Ricci has generally stuck to roles where she can play eccentric, unconventional characters. This makes it less surprising that one of her ventures into the romantic comedy genre saw her cursed with a pig snout for the better part of the movie. While Penelope Wilhern’s parents may have imprisoned her until adulthood to hide her appearance, there’s no way anyone is hiding Ricci’s natural beauty. Not even a fake nose can do that.

8. Margot Robbie in Suite Française

It’s hard to imagine that Margot Robbie, who is in fact the human embodiment of Barbie, could ever be anything less than breathtakingly gorgeous. Yet if you watched the film Suite Française, you’d know it is possible. Robbie plays a plain and unglamorous village named Celine, who happens to be sleeping with the enemy. It’s surprising what a simple wardrobe, no makeup, and brown permed hair can do.

9. Charlize Theron in Monster

Success for actresses in Hollywood is often attributed to their looks, but Charlize Theron had to strip away her beauty to win her first Oscar. To portray serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, she had to gain weight, wear a prosthetic with an overbite and yellowed, stained teeth, and shave and bleach her brows. A big cry from Charlize’s usual elegant and put-together look.

10. Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld is the epitome of beauty on every red carpet she walks. But in The Edge of Seventeen, she showed fans her less glamorous side. In the film, the actress sports a haircut that can only be described as unflattering. In fact, the style was actually compared to Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite‘s curly locks in one of the movie’s scenes. Not the worst transformation on the list, but not the stunning look we associate with Steinfeld.

