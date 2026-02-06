The 27 Club: one of the most mysterious and haunting “curses” in the entertainment industry. According to the legend, troubled musicians usually leave this world when they turn 27. But the 27 Club extends beyond the realm of music, as these 10 Hollywood legends who left us too soon might prove.

Jim Morrison (1943–1971)

Image Credit: HiWay Productions

Morrison became one of the founders of the 27 Club when he passed away in 1971. The Doors’ frontman also delved into acting and experimental filmmaking, particularly with HWY: An American Pastoral.

Brandon Lee (1965–1993)

Image Credit: Miramax Films

One of the most infamous on-set accidents in Hollywood’s history claimed the life of Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s son. He had just turned 28 a month before his death, which technically places him outside the 27 Club, but only barely. He died while filming The Crow.

Cha In-ha (1992–2019)

Image Credit: MBC

A rising superstar in Korean dramas, Cha In-ha tragically took his own life in 2019. While the cause of death remains undisclosed, fans speculate that he was yet another victim of the overwhelming emotional pressure of the Korean entertainment industry.

Cole Brings Plenty (1996–2024)

Image Credit: Paramount+

Known for his roles that honor his Native American heritage in shows like 1923, Cole Brings Plenty’s demise has aroused some serious discussions among fans who are still dealing with the strange circumstances surrounding the actor’s disappearance.

Harrison Wagner (1994–2022)

Image Credit: @harrisonwagner / Instagram

Son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, Harrison had a serious acting pedigree to his name. Unfortunately, an accidental overdose cut his life short before he could reach the same acting height as his parents.

Johnny Palermo (1982–2009)

Image Credit: IMDB

Remembered for his roles in Everybody Hates Chris and Just for Kicks, Palermo lost his life in a car accident in 2009, when his girlfriend lost control of their vehicle. He had just finished filming his scenes for the film Pizza with Bullets.

Thuy Trang (1973–2001)

Image Credit: Saban Entertainment

Vietnamese actress Thuy Trang lives forever in the hearts of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fans as Trini, the original Yellow Ranger. Tragically, her promising career was cut short in 2001 when she died in a car accident.

Harry Hains (1992–2020)

Image Credit: FX

Hains rose to fame as an accomplished musician and actor. Whether he was touring as ANTIBOY or terrifying his fans in American Horror Story, the young performer cultivated a considerable fan following. Unfortunately, an accidental fentanyl overdose cut his life short in early 2020.

Chance Perdomo (1996–2024)

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Perdomo immediately dazzled the entertainment world with his performances in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Amazon’s Gen V. On March 30, 2024, it was reported that Perdomo had lost his life in a motorcycle accident. Producers of Gen V delayed the release of Season 2 out of respect for the departed actor.

Anton Yelchin (1989–2016)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

After his role as Pavel Chekov in J.J. Abrams’s Star Trek trilogy, space was the limit for Yelchin’s acting career. Sadly, his meteoric ascent was stopped when he died in a freak accident, pressed against his residence’s front gate by his Jeep Grand Cherokee.

RELATED: 10 Actors Reddit Thinks Have the Most “Smug” Faces