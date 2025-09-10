Reddit users decided to rank actors with the most punchable faces, and yes, it’s as childish as it sounds. The list ranges from actors with perpetually smug expressions to those whose “baby-faced charm” somehow irritates people online. None of these actors have done anything wrong, of course. They’re respected in Hollywood, some even award-winning. But for some reason, the internet collectively agrees their faces deserve a light fist. One commenter wrote, “It’s not about talent, it’s about the vibe,” and that pretty much sums it up. You’ll see familiar names, and maybe even wonder why your own favorite actor made the list.

Colin Hanks

Colin Hanks has carved out his own path beyond being Tom Hanks’ son, landing roles in Fargo, Roswell, Nobody 2, and the Jumanji franchise. Fargo alone earned him Golden Globe, Emmy, and Critics’ Choice nods, proving he’s more than a famous last name. Still, some viewers can’t get past his face. One Reddit user wrote, “He looks like Tom Hanks and Joseph Gordon-Levitt had a baby,” while another pointed out, “Colin isn’t even the most punchable Hanks kid.” Maybe it’s the smart, wise-cracking nerd energy he brings on screen that triggers people.

Rick Hoffman

Rick Hoffman comes across as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood if you catch him in interviews. He’s friendly and maybe a little shy. On screen, though, he’s a different story. Suits fans know him as Louis Litt, the arrogant, know-it-all who makes you grit your teeth. Reddit users have opinions. One wrote, “Prime example of a typecast. I have no idea what the actor’s name is, but I know his face and he plays the exact same weasel in everything he does.” Another added, “I seriously hate his character in Suits lol, him looking that way makes him even more hateable.” And someone else compared him to “a political cartoon of Richard Nixon.” Hoffman’s charm off-screen hasn’t stopped the internet from wanting to punch him.

Doug Hutchison

Doug Hutchison trained at Juilliard, built a career with roles in I Am Sam, Con Air, and Lost, but most people still remember him as Percy Wetmore from The Green Mile, where he played the sadistic corrections officer everyone wanted to punch. Redditors haven’t let that go. One wrote, “He played a great X-Files villain as well. Punch him before he eats your liver!” Hutchison’s face seems permanently linked to characters you love to hate, and that’s what keeps him on lists like this.

Miles Teller

Miles Teller’s Hollywood journey has been a rollercoaster. Early roles in Footloose, The Spectacular Now, and 21 & Over painted him as a bit of an arrogant know-it-all, and the failed Fantastic Four reboot didn’t help. Even in Top Gun: Maverick, Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw leans on that energy. But films like Whiplash, Spiderhead, and The Gorge show he can do more than spoiled leads. Reddit users have opinions about his face, too. One wrote, “I remember there was a mean tweet where it said Miles Teller has the face of a guy who’d repeatedly request Gangnam Style at a wedding where he didn’t know the bride nor the groom. Somehow that description is so accurate.”

Jared Leto

Jared Leto has been a magnet for online hate for years, and flops like Morbius didn’t help. His antics as the Joker in Suicide Squad, like mailing unwrapped condoms to co-stars, kept people talking. Redditors haven’t let any of that go. One posted a Fight Club image showing Leto with a swollen black eye, noting he’s taken punches on screen before. But that wasn’t enough for some. “He looks just like this lead singer to 30 Seconds to Mars and I’d like to punch that guy too,” someone joked. Maybe it was James Gunn.

David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer is best known for Friends and playing Robert Kardashian in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, yet most of his other roles are smaller TV and film parts. Reddit users still put him on the punchable-face list. One wrote, “Only because he’s a really good actor. His face itself looks like it would hurt your hand.” Another said, “Hated his face after watching BoB as a kid. When I got older, I realized that I hated the character, not the man. That was some great acting.” Schwimmer proves you can be talented and still get this kind of attention.

Burn Gorman

Burn Gorman has built a career on looking like someone you shouldn’t trust in a dark alley. Born to play a Bond villain, he nailed it as Cormac in Lift and as Daniel Weber in The Watcher. Reddit didn’t hold back: “He looks like if South Park made an episode in which Elon Musk is Canadian.” Ouch. Gorman’s face might make you uneasy, but it keeps him working. Next up, he’s joining Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Jack Gleeson

Jack Gleeson became infamous long before you saw him off-screen. Game of Thrones’ Joffrey Baratheon earned more than a few virtual punches. Gleeson wasn’t at fault. He just nailed the role. And Redditors know it too. “It’s really a shame, you aren’t wrong, but the actor who plays Joffrey is a genuinely good dude (as far as I know) in real life,” wrote one user. Some fans, however, even held grudges against him personally, which pushed him to step away from acting for a while. Now he’s back, appearing as Byron Hughes in the upcoming House of Guinness. Even in this new role, some viewers can’t help but note, “he looks just as punchable.” Gleeson proves that mastering a hated character can make you unforgettable, for better or worse.

Will Poulter

Will Poulter has a face that sticks in your memory, and he knows it. He’s joked about it in interviews, but Redditors aren’t holding back. “As if an early AI tried to make an image of a human face,” one wrote. That face hasn’t stopped him from working, though. From the Narnia films to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s shown range and commitment. He even pulled off that cool rap scene in We Are The Millers. People might want to punch his face on a list, but on set, he’s the opposite: easygoing, talented, and the kind of actor you want on your team.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell has a face people love to argue about. “I swear, he has the look of a default, stereotypical Hollywood actor. His face’s punchability comes from this weird feeling of uncanny valley I get from looking at him,” wrote one Redditor. Powell probably doesn’t care. He’s building a career that keeps climbing. Nearly every recent film he’s been in hits big. Hit Man, Top Gun: Maverick, and Twisters show he can carry a crowd while looking like he stepped out of a casting template. Some want to punch him, some want to kiss him, and he’s probably fine with either.

