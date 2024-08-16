Just as there’s only one Blade and one Wolverine, there’s only one Shaggy—and that’s Matthew Lillard (not the new version in Mindy Kaling’s Velma series). While some might say that the 54-year-old actor is too old to return to the role in a live-action film, many fans are pushing for a TV series centred around the character. Picture a darker, modern take: an older Shaggy, still played by Lillard, navigating a world where the gang has disbanded, yet he reluctantly continues solving mysteries. That’s the Matthew Lillard Shaggy TV show we’d love to watch.

Matthew Lillard Is The Perfect Shaggy Rogers

Casting a live-action version of an animated character can be some seriously tricky business; especially so when the character in question is one of the most recognizable and beloved ones in the history of Hannah-Barbera cartoons.

The duo of live-action Scooby-Doo films released in the early 2000s received mixed reviews from critics and fans of the Mystery Gang. However, if there’s one thing that everyone seems to agree on, it’s that the casting was on point—and none of the actors played their character better than Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers.

Lillard, who was 32 when the 2002 first live-action Scooby-Doo film was released, became inseparable from the character ever since. Many fans immediately think of Lillard when they’re looking for the ideal actor to play Shaggy, and Warner Bros. has absolutely taken notice of this trend.

Becoming Shaggy

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the casting of Matthew Lillard as Shaggy is the best thing to ever come out of the live-action Scooby-Doo flicks. The movies themselves were, at times, just too weird for their own good – or at least, that’s what some people believe.

For starters, the first movie sees the Mystery Gang investigating a crime in a new horror-themed park. By the film’s end, we have a conspiracy to resurrect evil demons, a pool of lost souls, and even a surprising reveal of Scrappy-Doo as the villain behind the whole ordeal.

The film’s original screenplay was written by James Gunn, and it shows. However, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy (and now, the DCU’s Superman) had some more twisted plans for a live-action Scooby-Doo film, including some decisions that would have turned the movie into an R-rated flick.

In the end, Scooby-Doo became a fun yet easily forgettable summer blockbuster, with Lillard’s performance being the only salvageable thing out of the whole affair. Though he had played some low-profile roles before, including one in a John Waters film, Lillard took everyone by storm with his performance of the lovely coward that is Scoobs best friend. Fans absolutely loved Lillard, so much so, in fact, that he became Shaggy’s official animated voice when Casey Kasem retired in 2009. Considering the outpouring of love from fans towards Lillard’s performance, it came as a shock when it was announced that he wouldn’t be playing Shaggy in the 2020 animated film, Scoob!

Just one glance at the critics’ and audience’s reviews for Scoob! is enough to tell you that Lillard got the last laugh in the end.

Time For A Scooby-Doo Reboot

In recent years, there’s been a rise in the popularity of Shaggy as a character. Even more impressive is the fact that this resurgence doesn’t necessarily include the rest of the Scooby-Doo gang, as it seems like Shaggy has eclipsed the rest of his pals in his sheer number of fans. Things like the “Ultra Instinct Shaggy” meme and the character’s inclusion in some animated Warner Bros. logos prove that Shaggy is now more alive than ever – and that he no longer needs Fred or the Mystery Machine to shine.

Considering today’s fascination with rebooting and remaking classic animated stories, it seems particularly strange that there hasn’t been a serious proposal for a standalone Shaggy TV show – starring Matthew Lillard, of course.

Even though Lillard might be getting just a bit too old to play the eternal teenager that is Shaggy, an animated film featuring just him and his loyal canine companion would be a blast. Perhaps something in the same vein as the 1998 animated film Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island would work, as it would put Shaggy and Scoob into some more mature mysteries than they’re used to. It would be like an animated X-Files reboot, and we’re all in for that.

Why Matthew Lillard Deserves An Epic Shaggy TV Show

Earlier in 2024, Netflix announced they had been working on a new, live-action Scooby-Doo show. Immediately, social media demanded Matthew Lillard’s return. Considering he’s been the face and voice of Norville “Shaggy” Rogers for over a decade, it’s very likely Netflix had him in their sights when they began developing the show.

Though the love for Matthew Lillard has never waned, Scooby-Doo fans have been aching to see him return to the classic role of Shaggy for years. When the actor got “into character” for a 2022 Airbnb promo shoot , it moved fans to want to see him as an older incarnation of Scoob’s lifelong friend.

Back in January, Lillard hyped fans even more when he revealed he’d be open to appearing in an R-rated Scooby-Doo film . Even James Gunn shared this sentiment, as the original vision for the live-action Scooby-Doo films was always to make them R-rated affairs.

Still, the Netflix show brings a new chance for Lillard to get back into the character that most fans know him for. As both the official voice and face for Shaggy, it only makes sense for Lillard to become the live-action “detective” again – at least, if it makes sense for the plot.

The Streaming Generation

As likely as Matthew Lillard is to become the next Shaggy for Netflix, there’s also the chance that the streaming titan would opt for reusing some of its more iconic players instead. It’s a tactic we’ve seen used before in streaming platforms like Disney+, where the same actors appear on multiple products.

In Netflix’s case, it would be impossible to work on a mystery thriller like Scooby-Doo and pretend like Stranger Things didn’t exist. Some fans on X (formerly Twitter) are already discussing their ideal casts, focusing on the fact that Mystery Inc. are usually teenagers. A viral post mentions how they’d like to see Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer as the perfect Fred and Daphne, while Shaggy would be played by Charlie Heaton – all Stranger Things alumni.

Keeping the teenage angle could pose a challenge for a live-action Scooby-Doo TV series. Sure, the gang are eternal teenagers in their animated appearances, but the live-action versions have mostly focused on their lives post-Mystery Inc. Netflix might go that way with their live-action adaptation, mostly because that would allow them to cast one of the most beloved ensembles in Hanna-Barbera history.

Even if Freddie Prinze Jr. regrets starring in James Gunn’s Scooby-Doo , Matthew Lillard has been vocal about his desire to continue the franchise’s legacy. With the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel coming to theatres in late 2025, probably after the live-action Scooby-Doo series makes its Netflix debut, it’s refreshing to see Lillard tapping into his Scream horror roots once more.

Although Netflix still hasn’t confirmed anything about their live-action Scoo-Doo show, fans can rest easy knowing there’s no one more hyped for Shaggy’s return than Matthew Lillard. The series would be the much-needed palate cleanser the franchise needed after two seasons of Velma, after all.

Tell us, do you want Matthew Lillard to return as Shaggy in an R-rated Scooby-Doo TV series?