Finally, a Scooby-Doo adaptation is being made for the kids who grew up watching it in the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s. The adult animated series that we have all been waiting for. This is shaping up to be one of the most interesting-looking versions of Scooby-Doo yet, especially since Shaggy is now a black guy, Daphne is now Asian and Velma is now Indian.

RELATED: Batman Theory: Shaggy from Scooby-Doo Is an Undercover Bruce Wayne

First Look Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the entire cast appeared on stage at New York Comic Con to promote the show and the first-look images for the new and diverse Mystery Inc. Gang. Some characters are the ones we know and love, like Glen Howerton’s Fred who hasn’t seemed to change too much, while others seem to have taken on depictions that we are going to love even more. Constance Wu plays an Asian version of Daphne, and of course Mindy Kaling as a South Asian version of Velma who is the namesake of the series, but the character stealing the show right now is Sam Richardson’s black Norville, whom we might know by his nickname, Shaggy.

First look at Shaggy, Daphne and Fred, voiced by Sam Richardson, Constance Wu and Glenn Howerton, in HBO Max’s adult-animated ‘VELMA’ series. pic.twitter.com/ehc4sbFGkg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 6, 2022

Norville aka Shaggy

Yes. You heard that right. Shaggy is a lanky black teen with dreads in the upcoming Velma show, and we cannot wait to see more of him. While some might think that his name has been changed to Norville to facilitate the race change, you would only be partially correct. Little known fact: in Scooby-Doo canon, Shaggy’s real name has always been Norville, but the stoner kid (come on, we all know he is, don’t kid yourself) simply chooses not to respond when people call him Norville, and only responds to the nickname Shaggy.

The reason why you would be partially correct is that the decision was made to change his name as a way of differentiating the characters so that they don’t become just the “black and white Shaggy”, but fans can make the distinction between Shaggy and Norville. We are super excited about the change and it seems like Sam Richardson is as well.

In the most Shaggy way possible, he tweeted about the news, saying, “Zoinks! https://t.co/kRgdKNYfaD” – Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) October 6, 2022.

RELATED: Matthew Lillard Should Get His Own Shaggy TV Show

Cast

Cherry Jones, Debby Ryan, Fortune Feimster, Garry Cole, Jane Lynch, Karl-Anthony Towns (yes, the NBA Star), Kulap Vilaysak, Melissa Fumero, Ming-Na Wen, Nicole Byer, Russel Peters, Sarayu Blue, Shay Mitchell, Stephen Root, Wanda Sykes, “Weird AI” Yankovic, and Yvonne Orji.

The cast is joined by Scooby-Doo royalty. Frank Welker, who voiced Fred in almost every single animated Scooby-Doo since the original series that premiered in 1969, will be gracing the studio of Velma. While the voice actor, unfortunately, won’t be reprising his role as Fred for this one, the veteran voice actor has stood in as the voice of Scooby-Doo in newer adaptations. Let’s hope that this is the case for this one as well.

Diversity and representation are really important, especially in media and something enjoyable like a cartoon.

RELATED: Fan Theory Suggests Scooby-Doo’s Shaggy Is Steve Rogers’ Son. Zoinks!

What do you think about the new and improved black Shaggy character, Norville?