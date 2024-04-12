Just imagine for a moment a world where the gritty cinematic vision of Zack Snyder meets the martial arts mastery and lore of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in a TMNT: The Last Ronin movie. It’s a match made in cinematic heaven, right? Disagree? Read on.

Zack Snyder Loves The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

During promotion for his Netflix film Rebel Moon-Part One: A Child of Fire, Zack Snyder was interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter. Amongst other questions, the director was asked what the first comic book he had read was. Snyder mentioned that his mother unwittingly got him a subscription to Heavy Metal, a comic published for adults. The director also revealed that he was a follower of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, which Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird created. Snyder even had original comics from the early editions of the famed series, which the director paged through during the interview.

TMNT: The Last Ronin Story

Two struggling comic book artists, Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, conceived the Ninja Turtles in 1984 and published the original comic run through Mirage Comics. The writers had great success with the property and spearheaded the franchise as it expanded into television, film, comics and toylines.

TMNT: The Last Ronin focuses on a story in an alternate timeline using a five-issue miniseries written by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and Tom Waltz, with art by Eastman and brothers Esau Escorza and Isaac Escorza. Published by IDW Publishing in 2020-21, it is a dark and emotional story set in a dystopian future New York City, where the last surviving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle seeks revenge for the deaths of his brothers and Splinter.

TMNT: The Last Ronin recalls the darker, more mature tone of the first TMNT comics, with themes of loss, heartbreak, and revenge. It’s a stark contrast from the gentler, more kid-friendly versions of turtles that have become popular in recent years. The Last Ronin was a critical and commercial success. It was praised for its emotional storytelling, beautiful artwork, and intriguing depiction of the TMNT characters.

The comic series has such an exciting storyline and incredible artwork that it would be a perfect vehicle for telling a dramatic and action-filled story. Zack Snyder would be a great choice to direct. The filmmaker’s appreciation for the original comics and faithful approach to adapting comic books would make him one of the best picks for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin film.

Zack Snyder Loves Comic Books

Snyder’s love of comics is the basis for his films like 300, Watchmen and Man of Steel. The filmmaker’s style and choice of films are indebted to the influence of the medium on his work. During the making of Watchmen, Zach was interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and spoke of his love of comics and how they are a part of his creative process. Snyder spoke of his affinity for comics, saying,

“I came to comic books through my mother. I loved fantasy art — I love Frank Frazetta [the famed illustrator known for adult-oriented, sword-and-sorcery, and sci-fi imagery]. I went to boarding school. You weren’t allowed too many posters up, and everything I set up was slightly inappropriate. Frazetta’s naked girls, ripped up guys — the kids were like,” What the hell?!” They had their Boy George posters up, I had crazy Frazetta.”

Snyder also said, “My mother saw I was into this comic called Heavy Metal magazine, so she got me a subscription. You could call it” high-brow” comics, but to me, that comic book was just pretty sexy! I had a buddy who tried getting me into” normal” comic books, but I was all like,” No one is having sex or killing each other. This isn’t really doing it for me.” I was a little broken that way. So when Watchmen came along, I was,” This is more my scene.”

Zack Snyder’s Loyalty to the Comics

Snyder has always been vocal about his love of Alan Moore’s Watchmen comic, and the director rendered a relatively accurate version of the legendary comic book in his 2009 film. So often, filmmakers and film studios butcher comic book adaptations in favour of a sanitized version of the comic and, in most cases, with poor or mixed results at the box office and with critics. Snyder received mixed reviews for Watchmen, but many die-hard comic book fans adored the film because it was so close to the comics. This faithfulness to either the story or the visuals in the comics has garnered Snyder a large and vocal fanbase.

Snyder’s films often evoke the static images of comic books, with characters dramatically framed within shots, employing dramatic angles and dynamic action poses. Think of exaggerated slow-motion sequences of the Spartans of 300 facing the Persians or the triumphant landing of Superman in Man of Steel. Some of his films closely reference iconic comic books, recreating their works with striking visuals. For example, the warehouse fight in Batman V Superman is reminiscent of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns.

RELATED: This TMNT: The Last Ronin Fan Short Is Everything Fans Want

Zack Snyder’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Movie

The respect Zack pays to the comics will be a welcome feature if he ever were to direct a TMNT: The Last Ronin film. From his early days of creating visually stunning commercials to his foray into comic book cinema with 300 and Watchmen, Snyder has established himself as a master of spectacle.

Slow motion sequences, moving film scores, and stylized action choreography are hallmarks of his work, evident in films such as Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. These elements would translate well to The Last Ronin and amplify its core themes of loss, resilience and brotherhood.

In addition to spectacle, Snyder also excels at presenting flawed and tormented heroes. Whether Rorschach grapples with moral ambiguity in Watchmen or Superman grapples with his Kryptonian heritage, Snyder imbues his characters with a gravitas that resonates with viewers.

The last surviving Turtle in The Last Ronin carries an unimaginable burden. Snyder’s understanding of complex emotions and internal struggles would give our Ninja Turtle depth and emotion that befit the comic.

The Last Ronin is a dark and disturbing story—Snyder’s vision of a dystopian New York, marked by Shredder’s reign, would be fascinating. Snyder’s passion for dark, futuristic landscapes, demonstrated in films like Sucker Punch and Justice League, could paint a dark yet intriguing backdrop for our hero’s desperate quest. Imagine Snyder’s signature slow motion as our Turtle traverses this desolate cityscape, the silence broken only by the sound of his nunchucks against Cyborg and Foot Clan armour.

Additionally, Snyder’s background in visual effects gives him a deep understanding of CGI and motion capture technology. This expertise was vital to bringing the Turtles and other mutant characters to life with the realism and nuance that The Last Ronin required.

We’ve seen glimpses of his talent in films like Dawn of the Dead and Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, where CGI creatures move with fluid grace and emotional depth. In the hands of a lesser director, The Turtles could have fallen into uncanny valley territory, but Snyder’s vision delivers the perfect blend of physicality and expressiveness.

Of course, some might argue that Snyder’s penchant for telling slow-motion, moody stories might conflict with the Turtles’ inherent lightness.

However, The Last Ronin is not a typical TMNT story. It’s a mature story of loss and revenge, and Snyder’s stylistic elements will help heighten its emotional impact while retaining the core values ​​of the Turtles.

Imagine a scene in which Raphael, Donatello or Leonardo, driven by grief and rage, tears apart Foot Clan soldiers in a slow-motion ballet of violence, eyes filled with determination and sadness. This combination of action and emotion is Snyder’s strong suit, and it could give The Last Ronin the cinematic power it deserves.

It wouldn’t be your typical “Cowabunga!” Turtle’s adventure. It would be a dark, emotional journey worthy of a mature audience. With his experience and vision, Snyder could deliver a film honouring the original comics’ spirit while pushing the boundaries of what a TMNT adaptation can be.

Considering Zack Snyder to direct Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin may seem radical. However, powerful synergies await beneath the surface. His unique style, deep characterization, and understanding of a dark world perfectly fit the comic’s emotional depth and dystopian setting. There may be some reservations, but one thing is for sure: Snyder’s The Last Ronin wouldn’t be just another TMNT movie. It would be a cinematic experience that could change the perception of these heroes from silly turtles to genuine, well-rounded film characters, the same as they are in the comics.

RELATED: TMNT: The Last Ronin Video Game: What We Want to See

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Is In The Works

According to an exclusive that The Hollywood Reporter just shared, Paramount Pictures has just announced that they have an R-rated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin in the works. There aren’t a ton of details that have been revealed, but here is what has been shared so far.

The live-action movie will adapt the popular storyline seen in the recent post-apocalyptic comic book storyline within the TMNT universe, venturing into darker territory for the first time in live-action TMNT history.

While there hasn’t been any news on the director or any actors who might be attached to the project, as it still appears to be in the very early stages, there are already two names attached to it. The first name is writer Tyler Burton Smith, who co-wrote the upcoming action movie Boy Kills World and wrote Child’s Play, the 2019 addition to the Chucky horror franchise.

Without a director, the movie does at least have a producer already, as Walter Hamada has stepped up to the role. Producing the movie through 18hz production company, a company that focuses on making features in the horror genre, and having overseen a couple of well-known horror movies himself during his time at Warner Bros. and DC Films, it seems like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is well set to be the scariest movie in the franchise.

Would Zack Snyder be the ideal choice to direct a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin film?