More than a decade has passed since the last episode of Breaking Bad. Sure, there’s been a movie (El Camino) and spin-off (Better Call Saul) since then, but there’s nothing else on TV that hits the same spot…until now, that is. Apple TV’s Your Friends & Neighbors is a dark comedy series that every Breaking Bad fan should be watching.

Starring Jon Hamm of Mad Men fame, Your Friends & Neighbors starts off a little differently than Walter White’s story. Here, the main protagonist, Andrew Cooper (Hamm), is much better off than Walt ever was. He works as a high-profile hedge fund manager who’s gone through a divorce and faces something of a midlife crisis. After losing his job, Coop decides to embark on a life of crime to maintain his and his family’s luxurious lifestyle. Here’s the catch, though: Coop steals from the very people he calls his friends and neighbors (it’s in the name of the show, really).

Much like Walt, Coop isn’t only becoming a criminal out of necessity. He’s somebody who questions his mortality and everything he’s done up until that point. There’s a pertinent line in the series where Coop mentions that you blink once and life escapes you.

At the same time, this doesn’t absolve him from the decisions he makes. Throughout Your Friends & Neighbors, Coop makes some really poor choices that have repercussions for him and those around him – especially those he cares for, such as his sister Ali (Lena Hall), daughter Tori (Isabel Gravitt), son Hunter (Donovan Colan), and even his ex-wife Mel (Amanda Peet). What’s terrifying is that you can see it’s only about to get worse unless Coop gets out. As it stands, it might already be too late for him. Just like Walt’s decisions culminated in his brother-in-law Hank Schrader’s death (as well as the deaths of countless other innocent parties), the same looks likely for Coop.

Image Credit: Apple TV

Your Friends & Neighbors stands out thanks to its clear vision and well-rounded character development. However, this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise when you see who the creator here is: Jonathan Tropper. In case you didn’t know, Tropper was the showrunner behind Warrior, the excellent martial arts series based on Bruce Lee’s writing. It’s a series that deserved a lot more plaudits than it received, so it’s good to see Tropper demonstrating his eye for a compelling story again on Your Friends & Neighbors.

In Jon Hamm, the show has the perfect leading man. It’s almost incredible how Hollywood hasn’t capitalized on him as a star after what he did on Mad Men. At one point, Hamm was the right actor to play Batman – and might still be – but alas, that industry continues to sleep on talent, choosing to chase the latest trends and shove Tyler Perry movies down our throats instead. Anyway, back to Hamm… He nails the different facets of Coop. The character is complex; there’s an element of him being self-absorbed and trying to keep up with the Joneses, but underneath it all is a guy who is well aware of the superficiality of this lifestyle and its players.

Image Credit: Apple TV

On Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds an 84% critical approval rating and 76% audience score, indicating that the majority of reviewers and regular viewers are enjoying it. Yeah, it might not be the big spectacle associated with Apple TV shows like Silo and Foundation, but it’s yet another reminder of how this streaming platform values quality over quantity. While other services like Netflix and Prime Video are like a takeaway meal – where you don’t know if you’ll get food poisoning from consuming that junk once in a while – Apple TV serves up a meal that’s pricier but probably better for you in the long run.

For those looking for shows with complicated protagonists who refuse to play it safe, Your Friends & Neighbors is certainly worth adding to your watchlist.

Both seasons of Your Friends & Neighbors are streaming now on Apple TV+.