When a show gets cancelled “before its time,” showrunners usually get a heads-up from the network, letting them know that they should resolve any loose ends before the end of the season. Unfortunately, not all TV shows are so fortunate. Despite the support of its fans, a last-minute decision by CBS left Now and Again on a cliffhanger that would never, ever be resolved. To make matters worse, the series was never available on streaming services, sending it dangerously close to the realm of lost media.

Released just at the turn of the millennium, Now and Again was an innovative sci-fi show; sadly, it was also expensive. Like so many other shows that have become cult classics, this is the story of a series with a lot of potential that almost became a cultural icon, then quietly faded into obscurity.

Who Played Michael Wiseman? John Goodman vs. Eric Close

Image Credit: CBS

Now and Again starts with its protagonist, Michael Wiseman – a middle-aged, overweight insurance executive (played by John Goodman) – dying. Fortunately for him, the government takes a special interest in his brain, transferring it into an enhanced superhuman body (played by Eric Close), essentially turning him into an updated version of The Six Million Dollar Man.

The rest of the series focuses on Michael as a reluctant special agent, separated from his former family and dealing with his new life. With a gripping plot that kept viewers guessing episode after episode, Now and Again seemed destined for success, especially because critics absolutely loved the show’s sci-fi plot, which certainly was a breath of fresh air after the hordes of X-Files lookalikes from the ’90s.

Why CBS Cancelled Now and Again for a Show That Died in 8 Days

Image Credit: CBS

By early 2000, Now and Again had already amassed a respectable following, along with some coveted Saturn Award wins and Primetime Emmy nominations. Still, the show was burning around $2.4 million per episode. Despite the prestige it was bringing to CBS, it was becoming hard to justify its existence, mostly because of its limited ratings.

In April of 2000, CBS released Falcone, a mobster show that was clearly a jab at the juggernaut that was The Sopranos. For a time, the network debated between keeping only one of the two shows. If Falcone proved a success, they would renew it for a second season and cancel Now and Again; however, if Falcone flopped, they would just renew the sci-fi series for another season.

Falcone bombed. Hard. The series’s nine episodes were aired over eight days, just to get it off the air as soon as possible. Despite this, Now and Again wasn’t picked up for Season 2, something that caught showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and his entire writing team by surprise.

RELATED: As Ryan Coogler’s X-Files Reboot Heats Up, Remember the Spinoff Fox Buried

The Unresolved Cliffhanger: What Season 2 Would Have Been

Prepared for an almost guaranteed Season 2 thanks to the critical acclaim, Caron and his team had chosen to leave Season 1 on a cliffhanger, with Michael about to face off against his deadliest enemy. Season 2 would open with the epic conclusion of “The Eggman” arc. But, sadly, it was never meant to be.

Where to Watch Now and Again in 2026

Image Credit: CBS

Most shows that suffer sudden cancelations later find a second chance through streaming services. Now and Again, however, wasn’t offered that opportunity. It’s not showing on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, or Peacock. The series was never available to stream, and the DVD box set released by CBS has long been out of print. In fact there are only two ways to watch it currently: 1. Purchase episodes or the entire season on Google Play / Google TV. 2. Some episodes have found their way onto YouTube (most likely unofficial and unlicensed uploads).

Now and Again perfectly captured the vibe of the late ’90s: a show that was equal parts funny and gripping, enveloped in that unique ennui that defined the decade of grunge. For any sci-fi fan with a nostalgia for that particular “Y2K sci-fi,” Now and Again is definitely a must-watch.

RELATED: Earth 2: Spielberg Quietly Pulled His Name From This 90s Sci-Fi Show Before It Ever Aired