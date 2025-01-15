When it comes to the horror genre, Leigh Whannell doesn’t miss. He built up a name for himself as an actor and writer in films like Insidious and Saw, but his transition to director has yielded some of the most original and thought-provoking movies yet. Take The Invisible Man as an example: It embraces the classic premise of the H.G. Wells novel, but it turns the story on its head, exploring it through the lens of a survivor of abuse. Now, Whannell does something similar with Wolf Man based on a script written by himself and Corbett Tuck.

That said, the film’s core message hides deep beneath the fur here and not everyone will get what it’s really about at first. Fortunately, for those who might not see beyond the hack and slash, Wolf Man possesses enough scares to keep the general audience on the edge of their seats.

What is this version of Wolf Man about?

Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott) finds himself at a crossroads in life. After he receives the news that his father, Grady (Sam Jaeger), has been declared dead and he inherits the farmhouse, he starts to ponder the meaning of life. For him, his wife, Charlotte (Julia Garner), and daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth), are everything. He suggests Charlotte and Ginger come with him to Oregon, so he can sort out the house affairs and they can spend time together as a family.

On the way to the farmhouse, Blake sees a figure in the road and swerves to avoid it, crashing the vehicle in the process. In the ensuing chaos, a creature slashes Blake’s arm and hunts the family. The Lovells manage to find sanctuary in the farmhouse and barricade themselves inside. That doesn’t stop the creature from stalking the perimeter and for what’s about to happen to Blake.

A scary story to tell in the dark

Image Credit: Blumhouse Productions | Universal Pictures

Applying everything he learned from The Invisible Man, Leigh Whannell lets Wolf Man breathe in what’s shown on screen. The filmmaker utilizes both space and sound to great effect, clawing at the senses and keeping the viewer on their toes by knowing when to give and take in terms of visual horror. Whannell proves to be a master of using long stretches where nothing physically scary appears on screen, but they’re still the scariest moments in the film as the audience’s mind runs wild and the other elements carry the macabre mood.

Adding to the realism, Wolf Man values practical effects over CGI. Forget about the social media outrage over Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights leaks – the internet sucks and people get mad over seeing their own shadow – because these werewolves look more authentic and gruesome than a typical dude in a mask. Make no mistake: These creatures aren’t pretty or well groomed; they look like people who have experienced a curse and find their bodies transforming in repulsive ways. Christopher Abbott’s physical performance deserves special mention here too, since the actor metamorphs with his character in the various stages of his evolution from man to beast. Honestly, why isn’t Abbott starring in all the big blockbusters yet?!

There’s something inside that pulls beneath the surface

Image Credit: Blumhouse Productions | Universal Pictures

Fear is the driving concept of Wolf Man. Not just in how the characters react when faced with the monster, but also in how they live their lives. The introduction’s flashback sequence demonstrates how much Grady cares for Blake to the extent that he wants to teach him survival skills to prepare him for the dangers of life. However, Grady’s fear for his son turns into intensity and obsession. While Blake tries to prevent history from repeating itself in the way he treats his daughter, Ginger, later in life, his fear of seeing her in danger causes him to repeat similar mistakes as his father.

Charlotte experiences a fear-driven character arc too. When the audience meets her, she fears not being good enough as a mother and wife. Her woes are further compounded by what happens to Blake, as she needs to decide if she can still help her husband’s sickness or if she needs to let go for her sake and Charlotte’s.

In Wolf Man, every character needs to face their fears in order to overcome them. It’s easier said than done, though.

Is Wolf Man worth watching?

Wolf Man doesn’t break any promises made in the trailer: It’s scary and there are werewolves getting up to no good. When all is said and done, it’s the type of movie that viewers will want to revisit to unpack the true meaning of what happens beyond the obvious. Pay close attention to the dialogue since it reveals a lot about the themes and characters.