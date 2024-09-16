Thirty-six years after the original movie, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is precisely the burst of excitement that Hollywood is craving at the moment. If you haven’t seen the film yet, what are you waiting for? If you have, here’s your chance to grab some awesome Beetlejuice Beetlejuice memorabilia.
Synopsis
Following a family tragedy, the Deetz family—spanning three generations—returns to their ancestral home in Winter River. Lydia’s life takes a dramatic turn when her teenage daughter, Astrid, inadvertently opens a portal to the Afterlife, bringing old hauntings with it.
The Hamper
The hamper includes branded items celebrating the new film:
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
|Studio: Plan B Entertainment, Tim Burton Productions, Warner Bros. Pictures
|Running Time: 105 minutes
|Release Date: September 6, 2024
|Cast: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe
|Director: Tim Burton
|Writers: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Seth Grahame-Smith
|Genre: Comedy, Horror, Fantasy, Dark Comedy
|Box Office: $264.3 million
“There’s a certain kind of joy that a viewer experiences when it’s clear everyone involved in a film is having a great time too. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice doesn’t scream created-by-committee as Tim Burton’s wild imagination comes out to play – free from corporate meddling and Warner Bros. Pictures’ unwavering desire to tinker.”
“Clearly, Tim Burton doesn’t want to play the studio game and set up a franchise with multiple movies, spinoffs, and endless toy meals. “
Much like before, though, Burton embraces the weirdest and most wonderful parts of his mind from the 1988 film, while also applying the unabashed fun factor from the beloved and strange animated series that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves
It feels right, establishing itself as one of the best sequels of an original property in a long time.
There’s a certain kind of joy that a viewer experiences when it’s clear everyone involved in a film is having a great time too.
“Similarly, Monica Bellucci feels as if she’s born to play a succubus-meets-Morticia Addams role.”