Thirty-six years after the original movie, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is precisely the burst of excitement that Hollywood is craving at the moment. If you haven’t seen the film yet, what are you waiting for? If you have, here’s your chance to grab some awesome Beetlejuice Beetlejuice memorabilia.

Synopsis

Following a family tragedy, the Deetz family—spanning three generations—returns to their ancestral home in Winter River. Lydia’s life takes a dramatic turn when her teenage daughter, Astrid, inadvertently opens a portal to the Afterlife, bringing old hauntings with it.

The Hamper

The hamper includes branded items celebrating the new film:

Beach Towel

A5 Notebook

Ceramic Mug

Tote Bag

Pin Badge

How To Win The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Hamper

To stand a chance to win the hamper, share this post on social media (remember to tag us) and share a quote from our spoiler-free review in the comment section below.

The competition will close on Friday, 6 September 2024. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email to confirm the delivery details. Follow the link to book your adventure.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash.