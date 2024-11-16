South Africans witnessed the return of the fourth season of VS Gaming Weekly on SABC 1 and SABC+ on 1 November 2024. The show that brings you all the latest gaming news and local eSports scene is well and truly back. To celebrate the return of the Season 4, Fortress has partnered with the team to give our readers a chance to win an amazing New Balance online voucher.

The Show – VS Gaming Weekly

VS Gaming has been a contributing factor in the South African gaming scene for many years. Telkom has invested in supporting local eSports and players from across the country while also hosting tournaments and challenges throughout the year.

The company’s renewed efforts through the latest season of VS Gaming Weekly re-establishes its mission to:

“break down barriers in gaming and offer a platform that gives viewers an all-access pass to the vibrant world of esports by showcasing player journeys, gaming culture, the latest in gaming news and trends, and the ever-growing esports ecosystem”.

The fourth season sees the return of hosts George “Okay Wasabi” Mnguni and Sibu Mpanza. Its panel has been extended to include gamers Julia Robson, Daniel Jenneker, and Canton Parker. The team has kicked off the season’s proceedings with relevant topics like Pay-to-Play and whether it brings success, as well as featuring eDiski special guests.

The remaining episodes this season are set to take viewers on an exciting journey while offering handy tips and tricks for pro gamers to help them dominate their next tournament.

The Prize – A New Balance Voucher

The prize is a New Balance Voucher worth R3,000.

The voucher is valid for online purchases and can only be redeemed at newbalance.co.za .

How To Win the New Balance Voucher with VS Gaming

To stand a chance to win a the R3,000 New Balance voucher, simply visit our recent “VS Gaming Weekly Blasts Back!” post, and comment your favourite aspect about the returning VS Gaming Weekly Season 4.

The competition will close on Sunday, 8 December 2024. A winner will be randomly selected and contacted via email after 9 December to confirm the details.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash.