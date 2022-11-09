One of the most unique things about House Targaryen is their incredible bond with their Dragons. This has been shown to audiences multiple times throughout both Game of Thrones, with Daenerys and her dragons, and House of the Dragon, most notably with Vhagar’s hesitation to burn Laena and Meleys knowing just to roar at the Greens rather than spew fire at them (though it would have been a significantly shorter series if the dragon had taken some creative liberties) without Rhaenys saying anything to the ancient dragon. But what was the significance of showing Syrax during Rhaenyra’s miscarriage?

Rhaenyra’s Bond with Syrax

One of the first times we see Rhaenyra as truly angry throughout the entirety of Season 1 is during the traumatic miscarriage of her daughter Visenya. Her father had just died, her half-brother has taken the throne from her and now she was about to lose her daughter and possibly her life. Throughout the scene, the camera swaps between a screaming Rhaenyra and a roaring Syrax, who seems to grow more and more anxious as her rider is put through the intense pain of childbirth.

There are two reasons why the shot is done like this. The first is to show us just how deep the bond between dragon and rider is. Dragons cannot be completely controlled, more than capable of being their own creatures, and at times slightly unpredictable, but the connection they share with their riders transcends that of any relationship shared between a person and their animal companion. Syrax is able to be with Rhaenyra during her most vulnerable moment even when no one else is.

The second is to show that the fiery blood of the dragon that flows through all Targaryen blood is finally emerging within Rhaenyra. This is a major turning point in the series and the moment that audiences understand that there is no going back.

What Happens to Syrax in House of the Dragon?

(Spoilers below)

Unfortunately, neither Syrax nor Rhaenyra will live to see the end of the Dance of the Dragons. Syrax is included in a major moment for Rhaenyra during the Targaryen civil war. After finally gaining the Iron Throne back from her brother and claiming King’s Landing, Rhaenyra flies in on her dragon to properly establish herself as the rightful heir to the throne.

Syrax has no real involvement in the war after this moment and will go on to spend the rest of her days living in the Red Keep until she is eventually killed. When the Dragonpit is stormed, Joffrey Velaryon (one of Rhaenyra’s sons) tries to fly Syrax so that he can rescue the dragons, but Syrax, who only accepts Rhaenyra as her rider, throws him off leaving him to fall to his death as she continues to Dragonpit without a rider.

People aren’t entirely sure what the exact cause of the dragon’s death was, but it has been confirmed that she died while fighting rioters after she’d arrived in Dragon pit.

What are your thoughts on the bond between Targaryens and their dragons? Tell us, why you believe Syrax was shown during Rhaenyra’s miscarriage?